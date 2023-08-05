Center for psychiatric hospitalization of minors. gencat.cat

The Val d’Hebron University Hospital has opened a psychiatric hospitalization unit for children and adolescents. Of the 249 emergency psychiatric patients treated during the first three months of work, 41 were hospitalized. The average stay at the plant is 10 days, since they return home as a priority.

The new hospitalization floor offers coverage in the Barcelona Nord Comprehensive Medical Area (Nou Barris, Sant Andreu and Horta Guinardo) and includes 80,000 children and adolescents. The city has 12 districts with the most disadvantaged socio-economic indicators.

The Rise of Self-Harming and Why It’s Happening

Most of the cases they deal with are self-harm and suicide attempts. Self-harm, which was 20% of cases in 2017, is now 75%.

A typical case reported to child psychiatry is that of a 15-year-old girl suffering from some type of self-injurious behavior. It’s more than planned ideas, it’s impulsive behavior that tends to turn off. Inflicting physical pain is a way to release emotions that you don’t know how to deal with.

Imitation and social media play an important role when it comes to starting flirting with suicide attempts. While self-harm is often a mechanism for regulating emotional pain, it can be a prelude to suicidal behavior.

Other behaviors that receive attention include eating disorders, social media addiction, bipolar disorder, autism spectrum disorders, and some psychotic disorders.

like a factory

There are eight beds per floor, four in separate rooms, with a minimalist design and natural materials. The department also has a day hospital with five beds.

Immersive Virtual Reality and Espai Blau

A topical aspect is the zone of emotional relaxation, equipped with immersive virtual reality.

Another unique space is the Espai Blau, a zero containment room that helps emotionally deactivate patients who are stressed or need to reduce environmental stimuli.