Celine Dion’s family on her health: ‘We haven’t found a single working cure’

Health status Celine Dion still worrisome. In December 2022, the singer herself announced through her social networks that she was suffering from a neurological disease., known as the rigid personality syndrome. A disease classified as rare, affecting the central nervous system, due to which he canceled his concerts in 2023 and 2024.

Now, a few months later, it was his sister. Claudette Dion, who spoke specifically about his state of health in an interview with Le Journal de Montreal. An interview in which he admitted that his sister Linda takes care of his other sisterAlthough the whole family is devoted to the singer.

The support they maintain, in addition to their positive attitude, despite the fact that the situation remains very delicate due to the lack of treatment to stop the disease: “We can’t find a cure, but it’s important to have hope“.

In addition, Claudette emphasizes that most of all she needs rest: “Honestly, I think what you need most is rest. She always does her best (in acting), she always tries to be the best. At any given moment, your heart and body are trying to tell you something, so it’s important to listen.“.

In the hands of the best experts in the industry

A very delicate moment of health when the artist’s sister also admits that she is in the hands of the best professionals and that “Listen to the opinions of the best researchers in the field of this rare disease”. All this leads them to believe that with the help of therapy and rehabilitation, Celine Dion will be able to recover.