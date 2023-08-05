News

Celebrities who committed themselves and did not reach the altar: Rosalia and Rav Alejandro are not alone

They died in the ring and said ‘yes’, but, at the end of the count, the couple never made it to the altar.

Rosalia and Rav Alejandro

Until that moment, until it stops breaking. In an Instagram story, Rav Alejandro limited himself to saying that their breakup happened “months ago” and that “it was not a third party’s fault or infidelity”.

Belinda and Christian Nodal

The day before an announcement was made that ‘Nodeli’ would be compromised. The news came on February 13, 2022 via the singers’ respective social networks.

The ex-partner was also very much in love until the breakup. However, the end of their relationship caused a huge controversy because of what would happen to her expensive engagement ring, tattoos they had made together and because it sparked conversations where she asked for money.

jennifer lopez and a-rod

In March 2019, news of the engagement was accompanied by photos of the moment Alex Rodriguez broke up with her to ask JLo to be his wife (and, of course, with an image of that huge ring that she read Was).

Despite their intention to celebrate a lavish wedding in Italy in the summer of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has interfered with their plans.

At the end of this year, the actress and athlete of ‘Expert en Bodas’ (the film you can watch on ViX) assured that they were postponing their wedding, but in April 2021 they informed the media that they had parted ways. decided to be. So, that grand ceremony never ended.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Another couple who didn’t see their wedding plans materialize in 2020 was the one shaped by the eccentric Disney and American actor.

The young couple saw their love blossom in March this year and even spent their confinement together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s romance was going so well that just a few months after it began, in July, they announced that they were engaged.

However, the relationship did not last long, in September it was revealed that it had ended.

In March 2021, she explained in her documentary, ‘Dancing with the Devil’, that this was the reason for their breakup: “I think I rushed to do something that I thought should have been done. Con el tiempo di cuenta de que en realidade no connocia la persona el que estaba impresa”.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Credit, Max Ehrich/Instagram

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Learn about, among other things, a fugaz accordion fue la de la cantante y el comedian. His story began writing in May 2018, according to US media reports.

The arrow was intense, in June of the same year he made a tattoo in her honor and asked for marriage.

However, their commitment did not last till marriage, they called off their relationship after October 2018.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson went public about their romance about a month ago.

Credit, Instagram/Ariana Grande

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

The ‘Modern Family’ actress and entrepreneur began dating in 2010 and by 2012 it was known that they had reconciled.

It seemed that both had a clear intention of going to the altar. So much so that in February 2014, Sofia Vergara commented to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t sure whether she wanted a big or small wedding.

Although the ceremony never took place, in May of the same year, the Colombian informed through her Instagram account that she had broken away from her promise.

In his case, the story did not end there, as, in later years, he became involved in a legal battle due to the fact that he wanted to use her eggs that had been frozen when he intended to become a priest. Son, even though we weren’t already together.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

Credit, grosby group

Adamari Lopez and Tony Costa

The actress and dancer met at the ‘Mira Queen Balla’ competition in 2011 and hit it off immediately.

Their love was growing little by little that even in 2014, on the 43rd anniversary of the presenter, he asked for marriage and she accepted.

However, destiny decreed that he did not pass through the altar, so in March of the following year he became priest of the Small Alaya and died as a prior of his priesthood.

As the years passed, they kept postponing their plans for various reasons until, in 2021, they announced their separation without going through the altar.

Christian Nodal/Instagram

1,17

Belinda committed to Christian Nodal in May 2021 in a romantic scene at a restaurant in Spain. The ‘Botella Tras Botella’ artist also presented the singer with a diamond worth three million dollars.

Credit, Christian Nodal/Instagram

Two,17

The engagement ring weighs 12 carats and has been designed with the highest quality standards.

3,17

Paris Hilton is about to have a ‘collection’ of engagement rings. In 2005, the socialite was on the verge of reaching the altar with Paris Lattis, who handed over a jewel worth $4.7 million; Sorry they didn’t get married.

Credit, Getty Images

Swipe here to continue gallery

4,17

Later, in late December 2017, she announced her engagement to Chris Zylka, who asked for her hand in marriage with 20 carats of jewelry estimated to be worth $2 million.

Credit, grosby group

5,17

Paris lost her ring in 2018 while enjoying it at a club in Miami. However, when she got the jewel back, in November 2018, she announced the break-up of her relationship with actor Chris Zylka.

6,17

In February 2021, she celebrated her 40th birthday with news for her followers: she committed to Carter Reims. El Anillo is the creation of Jean Doucet, great-grandson of the famous jeweler Louis Cartier.

Credit, Getty Images

Swipe here to continue gallery

7,17

Jennifer Lopez referred to Alex Rodriguez as “you” in March 2019. ASI announced the pairing via its social networks. As part of the ritual, ‘La Diva del Bronx’ received an expensive ring that would be worth over $1,000,000.

Credit, grosby group

8,17

Despite the fact that the deaths of celebrities were in the news in the early years of their marriage, in April 2021, the couple shared their separation through a statement.

9,17

Currently, the ‘On the Floor’ star is in a relationship with Ben Affleck, to whom she was engaged in 2002. In August 2021, the ‘Batman’ hero was seen in front of a Tiffany’s window with salesman rings.

Credit, Getty Images

Swipe here to continue gallery

10,17

Vanessa Bryant’s marriage to basketball player Kobe lasted for over 20 years and they had four beautiful children.

Credit, Getty Images

11,17

During their commitment ceremony, Bryant presented Vanessa with an expensive set that cost more than four million dollars.

Credit, Getty Images

12,17

Kim Kardashian agreed to marry Kanye West in 2013, after the rapper proposed at the San Francisco Giants baseball stadium.

Credit, Getty Images

Swipe here to continue gallery

13,17

As part of the proposal, West gave away a 15-carat diamond that he designed in collaboration with jeweler Lorraine Schwartz and valued at approximately $4 million; Sin Ban, from Robran in Paris.

Credit, Instagram

14,17

There is no doubt that Beyonce is one of the most loved celebrities on the show. In 2004, the translator of ‘Halo’ announced her romance with Jay-Z, who they married in April 2008.

Credit, Getty Images

15,17

Along with designing Kim Kardashian, the famous singer’s wedding ring was designed by Lorraine Schwartz. The jewel, which is worth 5 million, contains an 18-carat diamond.

Credit, Getty Images

Swipe here to continue gallery

16,17

Mariah Carey is a popular singer who has won over her followers with her talent and beauty; In 2016, he committed to James Packer.

Credit, Getty Images

17,17

The businessman proposed marriage to the famous lady with expensive accessories estimated to be worth close to $10 million; Unfortunately, Pareja didn’t make it to the altar.

Credit, Getty Images

