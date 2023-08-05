Celebrities who committed themselves and did not reach the altar: Rosalia and Rav Alejandro are not alone

They died in the ring and said ‘yes’, but, at the end of the count, the couple never made it to the altar.

Rosalia and Rav Alejandro

Until that moment, until it stops breaking. In an Instagram story, Rav Alejandro limited himself to saying that their breakup happened “months ago” and that “it was not a third party’s fault or infidelity”.

Belinda and Christian Nodal

The day before an announcement was made that ‘Nodeli’ would be compromised. The news came on February 13, 2022 via the singers’ respective social networks.

The ex-partner was also very much in love until the breakup. However, the end of their relationship caused a huge controversy because of what would happen to her expensive engagement ring, tattoos they had made together and because it sparked conversations where she asked for money.

jennifer lopez and a-rod

In March 2019, news of the engagement was accompanied by photos of the moment Alex Rodriguez broke up with her to ask JLo to be his wife (and, of course, with an image of that huge ring that she read Was).

Despite their intention to celebrate a lavish wedding in Italy in the summer of 2020, the coronavirus pandemic has interfered with their plans.

At the end of this year, the actress and athlete of ‘Expert en Bodas’ (the film you can watch on ViX) assured that they were postponing their wedding, but in April 2021 they informed the media that they had parted ways. decided to be. So, that grand ceremony never ended.

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich

Another couple who didn’t see their wedding plans materialize in 2020 was the one shaped by the eccentric Disney and American actor.

The young couple saw their love blossom in March this year and even spent their confinement together due to the coronavirus pandemic. Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich’s romance was going so well that just a few months after it began, in July, they announced that they were engaged.

However, the relationship did not last long, in September it was revealed that it had ended.

In March 2021, she explained in her documentary, ‘Dancing with the Devil’, that this was the reason for their breakup: “I think I rushed to do something that I thought should have been done. Con el tiempo di cuenta de que en realidade no connocia la persona el que estaba impresa”.

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Learn about, among other things, a fugaz accordion fue la de la cantante y el comedian. His story began writing in May 2018, according to US media reports.

The arrow was intense, in June of the same year he made a tattoo in her honor and asked for marriage.

However, their commitment did not last till marriage, they called off their relationship after October 2018.

Sofia Vergara and Nick Loeb

The ‘Modern Family’ actress and entrepreneur began dating in 2010 and by 2012 it was known that they had reconciled.

It seemed that both had a clear intention of going to the altar. So much so that in February 2014, Sofia Vergara commented to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn’t sure whether she wanted a big or small wedding.

Although the ceremony never took place, in May of the same year, the Colombian informed through her Instagram account that she had broken away from her promise.

In his case, the story did not end there, as, in later years, he became involved in a legal battle due to the fact that he wanted to use her eggs that had been frozen when he intended to become a priest. Son, even though we weren’t already together.

Adamari Lopez and Tony Costa

The actress and dancer met at the ‘Mira Queen Balla’ competition in 2011 and hit it off immediately.

Their love was growing little by little that even in 2014, on the 43rd anniversary of the presenter, he asked for marriage and she accepted.

However, destiny decreed that he did not pass through the altar, so in March of the following year he became priest of the Small Alaya and died as a prior of his priesthood.

As the years passed, they kept postponing their plans for various reasons until, in 2021, they announced their separation without going through the altar.

