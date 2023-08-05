Celebrities’ favorite spot for a scene in Siena, Tuscany

Italian food is one of the most loved cuisines across the world. Luckily, today we can enjoy these dishes from any part of the world. Thus now celebrities have a favorite Italian restaurant in the heart of Paris: Sienna.

An Italian oasis in the heart of Paris

Siena is located between the Jardin de las Tulerias and the Palacio de la Gran Opéra de Paris. The restaurant opened its doors in May this year and within months has become one of the favorites of celebrities such as Emma Watson, Austin Butler, Selena Gomez, Camila Cabello and Maluma.

And despite being located in the heart of the city of love, entering is like you’ve been teleported several kilometers away to Tuscany. As you step into an Italian home, the place has a warm ambiance with the colors typical of Siena.

It is divided into several salons and you can choose the environment that you like the most. Passing through the entrance, you’ll find the main hall overlooking the plaza. But if you prefer something more reserved, book a single dining room with large tables that will make you feel like “la bella y la bestia”.

All a taste of Tuscany in Siena

Although the most popular dish is pasta, Italian gastronomy is quite broad. That’s why Siena Paris offers Platillo for any moment of the day, whether you want to share a delicious breakfast with friends, share a view on a special occasion or simply enjoy what they have to offer. Want to enjoy one of the unique cocktails.

Its piano bar is really famous for its beauty and coziness. There’s no doubt that you already have a place to go to start a night out in Paris or cap it off with a gold brooch. Furthermore, the live music and DJs complement the atmosphere in an extraordinary way.

In itself it was very minimal, inside the restaurant you can also find a speakeasy behind the bronze colored mirrors that are found on the first floor. If you are into mixology then you must watch this before or after the scene.