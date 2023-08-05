CCCCINEMA D’Estiu 2023. Der Bevegte Mann (El hombre decido, 1994)

Vos Castellano y Valenciano

Germany, 1994. That day the German press greeted their new star with this film: Til Schweiger, nicknamed him the ‘German Brad Pitt’, and a San Francisco critic wrote: «It is clear that the Germans have to learn from things : 1 ) Brad Pitt does not have a partner. 2) Sue Brad Pitt is most important today. Schweiger is a charming find, a thirty-year-old with a smooth but strong face.” When the worlds of heterosexuals and homosexuals meet, it’s impossible to get a cliché-free flick, but the film manages to keep comedian Ralf Koenig’s original characters Up close and real, where the fight is not with pistols but with emotions. I believe the expression ‘German comedy’ is a contradiction, a contradiction in terms. You should watch this movie immediately.

Director: Sonke Wortman. Screenplay: Sonke Wortman, based on the comics by Ralf Koenig (‘El Hombre Decido’ and ‘Pretty Baby’). Production: Bernd Eichinger, Harald Kugler, Martin Moszkowicz, Elvira Sanft and Molly von Fürstenberg. Production Design: Monica Bauert. Photography: Gernot Rolle Editing: Uli Christen. Dress: Katharina von Martius. Hairdressers: Nancy Geisler, Gregor Monter and Suleika Ulmen. Sonido: Claudia Enzmann, Stephen Fandrich and Simon Happ. Music: Torsten Breuer. Part: Til Schweiger, Katja Reimann, Joachim Kroll, Rufus Beck and Armin Rode.