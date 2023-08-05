Carmen Loman’s disease of viral origin, causing her fatigue, itching and redness.

We don’t know if it was intentional or for no reason, the truth is that Carmen Lomana (74) became the protagonist of the summer hotel. capture Ana Obregon (68) businesswoman managed to combine the most in trend of this summer 2023 scene: a bodysuit that beats the heat with the movie’s trendy pink Barbie.

A few days after her 75th birthday, Carmen Lomana again received some echo in the media. In addition to the pose already mentioned, the Leonese woman was also recently seen in a much more painful event, the wake of Marta Chavarri. But since there are no two without three, Lomana was the main character of the premiere of a new TV program, it hurts because it’s importantheld Joaquin Prat (48) to Four. As the name of the space suggests, the guest spoke of ailments.

As it turned out in the interview, the television employee also experienced two types of pain on her own flesh that can be experienced, both physical and psychological. As for the latter, Carmen Lomana confessed to the difficult moment she went through when she lost her husband in a traffic accident.. However, we are not going to focus on this, but on an aspect that, at least until now, has been little known.

After this dramatic episode was reviewed, Carmen Lomana mentioned the main cause of concern in terms of her physical health, an issue that accompanies her every day. “Suddenly one day you say: “I am completely exhausted, I have neither energy nor strength.”‘. And then it starts to itch and hurt, as if you were bitten by a dog that won’t let go. He took all the nerve roots of my spine, my back.”

Lomana refers to Shinglesa problem that she herself linked to the loss of her husband: “I had it at one point, I think it was because of the terrible anxiety when Guillermo had an accident. Maybe I had a fall of protection“, – he stressed. As the name suggests, the herpes zoster virus It’s a viral disease which has a great peculiarity: it usually manifests itself in childhood through chicken pox, to later migrate to the nerve endings, where it remains latent. “Shingles is actually found on nerve roots if you’ve had chicken pox. And at some point it comes out, but you don’t know what it is until you look at yourself and you get a rash and exhaustion that I couldn’t explain, ”the businesswoman explained.







Carmen Lomana at the premiere of “Barbie”.

Gtres

Already in the adult stage, the appearance of this virus usually follows a chain starting with skin itching followed by redness preceding the appearance of vesicles. They are usually visible for a period of seven to ten days, after which yellowish scabs form.

The onset of herpes zoster is common in patients with a low level of protection, either as a result of radiation therapy and chemotherapy, or for reasons arising from fatigue, weakness and/or stress. Individual case with people carrying the AIDS virus or with tumorsin which cases the abnormal functioning of your immune system can lead to this type of condition.

Although, as Carmen Lomana herself commented periods in which this virus manifests can cause severe fatigueApart from a certain complex due to the impact on the image of the patient, the truth is that herpes zoster is not a serious problem, especially if you take into account that this is a self-limiting condition, that is, that at an estimated time in two weeks it may disappear. For this reason, drugs are not usually used to combat it, although certain precautions are recommended, especially because of its contagious ability. Except, special care should be taken when it affects the eyesas it can lead to blindness.