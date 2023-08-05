

Cardi B’s Husband Admits He Lied About Cheating: “I Love My Wife” Photo: Getty Images/Hollywood Forever TV

In recent participation in the podcast “Move With Angela Yee”rapper offset He is believed to have lied about the treason charge against his wife, the singer cardi b, According to the musician, he shared the lie on social networks when he was under the influence of tequila after a fight with the artist.

When asked about the allegation made last month, the rapper explained: “We were arguing, then I said, ‘Then look at this'”. In the publication, Offset wrote on Instagram that his wife “F***” someone.

Husband Accuses Cardi B Of Cheating And The Singer Responds: “She’s Going Crazy”

The false betrayal story aired for about an hour before being taken down. “The removal was enough because at the end of the day people have no idea what’s really going on between the two of us”Singer said.

The rapper didn’t provide details about the fight that resulted in the allegation, however, he took advantage of the conversation to talk about his wife: “Her mouth is crazy, but I love my wife at the end of the day. But she’s crazy, man.”

cardi b reaction

Offset’s fabricated lie resulted in a Twitter outcry from Cardi B the next day. “First of all, I must say this: You cannot blame me for the things you are guilty of.”He said. “Everyone is with me, guys! And I see that it is easy for you to blame me for everything. That’s right, dear! You are panicking and thinking that nothing happened.”

let’s go. I’m Cardi B, man. I think sometimes motherfuckers forget I’m Cardi B. If I had been abusing someone, it would have leaked. I’m nothing. I’m in no position to catch some random person who will leak out into the world.”

“stop being stupid”, asked Cardi B. “P***? Stop being a slut. That’s all I’m going to say, p*** because let’s get serious.”

Married since 2017, Offset and Cardi B have two children. The couple broke up in 2020 after the rapper admitted to being unfaithful. However, they soon resumed their relationship.

HFTV on the Social Network 👇

Youtube | Instagram | Twitter

Facebook | podcast | TIC Toc