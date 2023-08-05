Cardi B releases a short list of things besides her microphone

Earlier this week, showbiz confirmed that Cardi B has an arm that qualifies her as an MLB player. A video of the Dominican-American rapper spilling a drink during a performance went viral as, unlike her fellow music stars/objects, she retaliated.

Obviously your aim was pretty good. Although it took a little more force than I expected, as the mic reportedly hit the pitcher, who threw a drink at Cardi B, but then bounced back and hit another person.

According to TMZ, one of these individuals (we don’t know who specifically) filed an assault complaint against Cardi this week. Police confirmed this in a statement, and Diversity I also added that there are no arrests or citations at this time.

So, as the events unfolded and in honor of the newly viral concert video, we held a little celebration of Cardi B’s pitching arm and all that it has given us.

cardi b eats with a bag

in the program Love and Hip-Hop: New York, Cardi B got into a fight that saw her throw Zapato at Asia, who accused Cardi of “stealing” the bride, as well as rebuking her for once working as a stripper. Since then, she screams and throws a Zapato in the same way.

second shoe

One of the first signs that fame hadn’t changed for Cardi at all. A year after the revelation of his song came to light bodak yellow Another Zapato throwback, this time at a more recognizable target: Nicki Minaj. At the Harper’s Bazaar Icon Celebration during New York Fashion Week, the two fought and Cardi returned to try her hand.

A microphone (supposedly!)

While the rooms, neighborhoods and playgrounds pretend that the whole battle took place pic.twitter.com/BdttatYJfH — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) 9 July 2022

This episode is a bit confusing. In July 2022, it was reported that while Cardi was on stage a fan hit her with a mic, which she fought back against. cardi low business, just like his followers. But still it seems that I have a fight. Finally, a mystery.

get united hookahs (more bottles)

On September 15, 2022, Cardi pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and reckless endangerment for a 2018 incident in which she had a physical altercation with two on-camera sisters at a striptease club. According to reports, the skit involved several objects being thrown by Cardi, including a hookahs Water pipe. A set of Arrojo Botellas in front of the camera.

second microphone

And thus we reach the last episode. On July 30, Cardi was performing at Drei’s nightclub in Las Vegas when an audience member was in charge of throwing a drink at her. Apparently, the attendant at the show hadn’t seen the previous videos because she knew what was going to happen next.

Cardi thought for about 0.1 second, then switched which hand was on the mic, pointed, and fired. In another angle shared by the incident, a member of the audience repeats: «Lo siento, lo siento».