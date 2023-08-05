Cardi B, Mia Khalifa and the site’s highest paid stars

American celebrities are among the creators who make the most money selling content on OnlyFans. Bella Thorne and Cardi B are the highlights of the list published by the website Briefly and cited in a survey by Signhouse portal.

See who makes the most money on OnlyFans:

Blac Chyna – BRL 95.9 million per month

Famous for participating in realities, influencer Angela Renee White earns US$20 million (R$95.9 million) per month on the adult content platform. Monthly subscription is $19.99 (R$95).

Bella Thorne – BRL 52.7 million per month

As Briefly reports, the former Disney actress, model and author was the first content creator to hit $1 million in revenue in just 24 hours. The revenue of the artist, who has maintained the profile since 2019, is around US$11 million (R$52.7 million) per month.

Cardi B – BRL 45 million per month

The rapper joined the platform in 2020 to share behind-the-scenes photos and videos of her work. There are already over 81 million subscribers and a revenue of US$9.4 million (R$45 million) per month – membership costs US$4.99 (R$23.9).

Mia Khalifa – BRL 30.7 million per month

The internationally renowned porn star is the fifth highest earning Lebanese personality on OnlyFans. The revenue is US$6.42 million (R$30.7 million) per month. The model charges a monthly fee of US$12.99 (R$62) for exclusive content and has already garnered over 22 million followers.

Erika Mina – BRL 21.5 million per month

This model famous on American TV has also become famous on social media in the last decade. As of publication, it offers adult content for US$25.99 (R$124.6) to subscribe and has a monthly revenue of US$4.49 million (R$21.5 million).

Gemma McCourt – BRL 11 million per month

The model was not well known in the US before creating her profile on OnlyFans in 2019. Gemma earns US$2.3 million (R$11 million) per month while charging a monthly subscription of US$30 (R$143.9).

Pia Mia – BRL 10 million per month

The influencer began her career on YouTube but has also gone on to gain recognition in the US as a singer and actress. The artist charges US$10 (R$47.9) per month and earns US$2.2 million (R$10 million) per month.

Safaree Samuels – BRL 9.1 million per month

Rapper Nicki Minaj’s ex-boyfriend, the entrepreneur and musician has 3.2 million followers on OnlyFans. Monthly billing is US$ 1.91 million (R$ 9.1 million) – subscription cost US$ 15 (R$ 71.9).

Mila Mondale – BRL 7.1 million per month

With a monthly revenue of US$1.5 million (R$7.1 million), the British model has over 1.1 million subscribers on OnlyFans. Monthly subscription is US$20 (R$95.9).

Mila Mondale Image: Playback/Instagram

Danny Harwood – BRL 6.7 million per month

The Welsh actress charges US$12.99 (R$62.3) per month and is known for constantly promoting her OnlyFans profile. Monthly revenue is approximately US$1.4 million (R$6.7 million).