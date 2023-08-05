Caicedo lights up the Women’s World Cup with her goals, but her health worries

Linda Caicedo has quickly become one of the biggest stories in the Women’s World Cup.

His stunning goal as Colombia defeated tournament favorites Germany 2-1 on Sunday was the last magical moment for the 18-year-old Real Madrid striker.

But his performances on the field were marred by some concerns about his health.

The goal against Germany was all the more surprising given that Caicedo, who had recovered from being diagnosed with ovarian cancer at age 15, doubted he would be able to play after the episode in training earlier in the week.

In a video broadcast by Colombian media DSPORT, he is seen holding his chest and then voluntarily falls to the grass.

Coach Nelson Abadia said it was the culmination of stress and fatigue, adding “no problem”. A similar explanation emerged after another Caicedo incident.

There were no signs of recurring effects as he dodged two German defenders in the 52nd minute and shot into the top corner, scoring one of the best goals of the tournament so far.

But then, in the 83rd minute, she knelt down and lay face down on the grass as Colombian medical staff came in to treat her.

Scenes of this kind are extremely rare in the top division of football.

And since the World Cup takes place during the winter months in Australia and New Zealand, high temperatures cannot be blamed.

Once again, staff in Colombia dismissed concerns about the teen’s health.

“We know that Linda has had problems in the past, but there is nothing to worry about,” assistant Angelo Marsiglia said.

Caicedo continued to play after being treated on the pitch for Sunday’s game before coming on as a stoppage time substitute. Marsilla assured her that she was “exhausted”.

With goals in the first two matches of the tournament, Caicedo lived up to expectations in his first World Cup. He shows no sign of regret for being considered one of the rising stars in the world of football.

Given her focus in this tournament, as the tournament continues, more attention will be paid to her health.