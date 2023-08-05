By surprise, Demi Lovato sings about abortion rights in ‘Swine’

Demi Lovato is a box of surprises and, this Thursday (9/22), she released a new single, “Swine,” that has the same rock footprint as her previous album, “Holly FVCK.” The song talks about the US Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to safe abortion. In the music video, the artist is seen confronting the government—represented by white males—and asserting women’s rights over their own bodies.

“It’s been one year since the Supreme Court’s decision to strike down the constitutional right to safe abortion, and although the road ahead is challenging, we must remain united in our fight for reproductive justice,” says Lovato.

She continues, “I created Swine to give a voice to those who advocate for body choice and autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the people who raise children in this country, but everyone who stands for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where everyone The right to make decisions about one’s own body should be respected.

By the way, in part of the song, Demi states that faith is not a motivation for denying this right to abortion. “Imagine your faith, imagine your God and even your holy Bible are suddenly banned. Do you understand now? It doesn’t seem right? It’s your book, but it’s my existence. We have to grow them, we have to create them, we have to feed and bathe them and if you don’t want to, they call you witches to burn you at the stake in Salem…”, he sings.

It is noteworthy that for a period of one year the singer’s net profits from the song will be donated to the Demi Lovato Foundation’s Reproductive Justice Fund, which in turn will be directed to three non-profit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and National Abortion Fund Network.

Check translation:

,God forbid I want to suck what I want

God forbid I fuck whoever I want and

If he pees, I guess I’ll have to be a mom

fuck what i think, i don’t know nothing, the government know my body

no it’s okay it’s better this way

i’m just a carbon copy

Even if I die, they’ll try to stop me

Do we listen to ourselves?

my life my voice

my rights my choice

Is it me or am I the wretched one?

my blood my waist

my lungs, my screams

Is it me or am I just dirty?

imagine your faith, imagine your god and even imagine your holy bible

All of a sudden they were denied, understand?

Now, doesn’t that sound right?

it’s your book but it’s my existence

We have to raise them, we have to raise them, we have to feed and bathe them

And if you don’t, they call you a witch, burn you at the stake in Salem

Thought it would change now but we’re still waiting

send these motherfuckers to hell

my life my voice

my rights my choice

Is it me or am I just dirty?

my blood my waist

my lungs, my screams

Is it me or am I just dirty?

undercompensated

very domesticated (what the hell?)

underestimated

Too many laws (what the hell?)

celebrated a little

Hate took over (what the fuck?)

we are angry

inspired us (stand up)

forever dedicated

newly inspired (stand up)

and if you’re awake

i’m so glad you got here,