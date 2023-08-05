By surprise, Demi Lovato sings about abortion rights in ‘Swine’
She continues, “I created Swine to give a voice to those who advocate for body choice and autonomy. I want this song to empower not only the people who raise children in this country, but everyone who stands for equality, to embrace their agency and fight for a world where everyone The right to make decisions about one’s own body should be respected.
By the way, in part of the song, Demi states that faith is not a motivation for denying this right to abortion. “Imagine your faith, imagine your God and even your holy Bible are suddenly banned. Do you understand now? It doesn’t seem right? It’s your book, but it’s my existence. We have to grow them, we have to create them, we have to feed and bathe them and if you don’t want to, they call you witches to burn you at the stake in Salem…”, he sings.
It is noteworthy that for a period of one year the singer’s net profits from the song will be donated to the Demi Lovato Foundation’s Reproductive Justice Fund, which in turn will be directed to three non-profit organizations: NARAL Pro-Choice America, Plan C and National Abortion Fund Network.
Check translation:
,God forbid I want to suck what I want
God forbid I fuck whoever I want and
If he pees, I guess I’ll have to be a mom
fuck what i think, i don’t know nothing, the government know my body
no it’s okay it’s better this way
i’m just a carbon copy
Even if I die, they’ll try to stop me
Do we listen to ourselves?
my life my voice
my rights my choice
Is it me or am I the wretched one?
my blood my waist
my lungs, my screams
Is it me or am I just dirty?
imagine your faith, imagine your god and even imagine your holy bible
All of a sudden they were denied, understand?
Now, doesn’t that sound right?
it’s your book but it’s my existence
We have to raise them, we have to raise them, we have to feed and bathe them
And if you don’t, they call you a witch, burn you at the stake in Salem
Thought it would change now but we’re still waiting
send these motherfuckers to hell
my life my voice
my rights my choice
Is it me or am I just dirty?
my blood my waist
my lungs, my screams
Is it me or am I just dirty?
undercompensated
very domesticated (what the hell?)
underestimated
Too many laws (what the hell?)
celebrated a little
Hate took over (what the fuck?)
we are angry
inspired us (stand up)
forever dedicated
newly inspired (stand up)
and if you’re awake
i’m so glad you got here,