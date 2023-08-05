Buddhist diet useful for women, helping to lose weight

With the arrival of summer and the holidays in Spain, it is also the perfect time to return to healthier habits that lead to a much healthier lifestyle, as well as take care of our physique with it and our mind. Exercise, be active, sleep well, take care of your mental health… All of this is part of this journey to improve our health and well-being, but without a doubt, a healthy diet, including, for example, the most beneficial vitamins for women, plays a fundamental role in this balanced lifestyle.

It is this balance between mental and physical well-being in which Buddhist culture is concentrated and in particular the cuisine known as shojin ryori. A type of diet followed by Buddhist monks for centuries that excludes any food of living or animal origin, focusing on others such as seasonal vegetables or mountain plants.

The ideal diet also for women to achieve a balanced weight, based on the so-called “rule 5”the perfect way to change the way we eat and make your diet healthier.

(Natural Probiotic to Help You Lose Weight and Strengthen Bones)

The Shojin Riori diet: what is its origin and what is it based on?

This expression comes from the Japanese word Sho (concentration), Jin (advance or advance along the path), and Ryori (cook or prepare). The concept of simple and balanced food, which emphasizes the use of vegetables and seasonal vegetables, and avoiding the use of strong flavors such as garlic or onions, as well as any animal products.

The style of food that was consumed by Buddhist monks for centuriesbut in recent years it has not ceased to become popular due to the great health benefits it can bring, as well as its taste, concern for the environment, and also because it is a great ally for healthy weight loss. .

A type of diet that also takes into account the colors, flavors, and cooking methods of each food. But one of the main characteristics of this diet lies in the rule of five.

(These are vitamins not to be missed to stay young)

The Rule of Five in the Shojin Riori Diet

According to the cuisine of Shojin Riori, each dish should have room for five flavors, five colors, and five cooking methods that can satisfy the five senses:

A combination of five flavors: According to this rule, each meal should consist of elements: sour, bitter, sweet, spicy and salty. Five colors: All the dishes you cook should be green, red, yellow, white and black. Five types of preparation: In this type of diet, five different cooking methods are allowed and practiced: in water, grilled or pan-fried, steamed, raw or fermented, and roasted. Avoid five spices: garlic, onion, tuber garlic, and Chinese onion, as their taste and smell are strong and can interfere with meditation practice. The chef’s respect for the “three spirits”: “happy” with gratitude that he can cook his own food, “nutritious” with compassion and adaptation to the needs of each diner, and “generous” with gratitude that every food should be prepared with soul. severity and care.

Can Shojin Riori cuisine be a good ally in losing weight?

although the kitchen shojin ryori not designed specifically for weight loss, this type of cooking can be a good ally and healthy option for those who want to lose weight thanks to its characteristics:

(Relieve pressure and reduce stress! This is a delicious weight loss infusion from the supermarket)

Low Calorie: This cuisine focuses on plant-based foods such as vegetables, legumes, grains, mushrooms, or seaweed, making it low-calorie and healthy.

This cuisine focuses on plant-based foods such as vegetables, legumes, grains, mushrooms, or seaweed, making it low-calorie and healthy. Without meat and fish: This type of cuisine is vegetarian and does not include animal products, therefore reducing the intake of saturated fat and cholesterol, more common in diets high in meat and animal products.

This type of cuisine is vegetarian and does not include animal products, therefore reducing the intake of saturated fat and cholesterol, more common in diets high in meat and animal products. High in fiber: The ingredients of this cuisine are rich in fiber, so they help improve digestion, provide a feeling of satiety and regulate appetite.

The ingredients of this cuisine are rich in fiber, so they help improve digestion, provide a feeling of satiety and regulate appetite. Fresh and natural ingredients: The products are not processed and used in their natural form, so they guarantee a higher concentration of nutrients and eliminate the consumption of unhealthy additives and preservatives.

How does Shojin Riori cooking help women’s health?

Shojin ryori cuisine, as an option healthy and balanced dietmay have a positive effect on hormonal changes in women. And it is that with a low content of saturated fats and rich in plant nutrientsthis can help maintain a more stable hormonal balance and reduce inflammation, which is often associated with certain hormonal imbalances.

(The best healthy dinner for weight loss contains less than 30 calories)

Also, its emphasis on natural ingredients and no animal products may be helpful for some women seeking improve your hormonal health. However, every body is unique, so it’s important to consult with a healthcare professional for specific recommendations for individual hormonal changes.

Follow topics that interest you