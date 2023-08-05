BTS’s Jungkook talks about Blackpink’s V and Jennie’s romance

jungkookSouth Korean group member of Kpop btsRumors of romance among his group mates were doing the rounds V and statue jenny In black pink, The artist instead took word that a fan had asked a question about her friend.

During a recent live stream, Jungkook explained the reason for his topic ‘Seven’L Idol read some questions from his followers, some of them addressed to his other BTS teammates.

The 25-year-old actor realized that some people had made intimate comments about him and his other teammates, so he didn’t hesitate to make some decisions about it. And you all be well, go one more day questions

talk about perception Relationship Between BLACKPINK’s Jennie and Taehyung, on who statue Answered:

“No, I just can’t to answer For all the comments. I see all the comments, but it’s not like you were asking questions out of curiosity, so stop thinking I’m ignoring you. I can express my feelings, but I am also a public figure and a singer…”, he elaborated. golden corn,

Thus, the artist has made it clear that he is not one to be complacent fan On subjects that do not depend on him, doing so in a concise and polite manner.

jungkook very close friendship with VThat is the reason why he will not talk about his personal things in public anymore and not at all to please his millions of fans.