BTS’s Jungkook has become the first Korean solo artist since PSY to spend 2 weeks in Billboard’s Top 10 Hot 100.

BTS’s Jungkook’s simple official single debut is making an impressive second week on the Billboard charts!

Last week, Jungkook made history when his new chapter “Seven” (with Latto) debuted on N. ° 1 on the Hot 100 of Billboard, Global 200 and Global Exclusive. US, becoming the first Korean solo artist to debut a song at No. 1 on three lists simultaneously.

In addition to this achievement, Jungkook has now become the first Korean solo artist to spend multiple weeks at No. 1 on both the Global 200 and Global Exclusive. On US de Billboard during the week ending August 5, “Seven” remained at number 1 on both lists for the second week in a row.

Jungkook became the second Korean solo artist in history to spend more than a week in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100, after PSY (who achieved it for over a decade). For the second consecutive week on the Hot 100, which ranks the most popular songs in the United States, “Seven” remained strong at number one. 9.

Congratulations to Jungkook on his exciting achievements!

source (1)