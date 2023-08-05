BTS’s Jungkook accidentally exposed his private TikTok Grupo Milenio account

In spite of that idols Try to keep your personal life on social media, sometimes it doesn’t work because fans do. reporters Suelon Find your fake accounts, show the world what they share in it.

But on this occasion, the help of fans was not necessary for BTS singer Jungkook. I accidentally showed her tiktok account and currently she has more than 5 million followers.

How did Jungkook share his TikTok account with the world?

Everything happened on August 1st on the stage of waivers, A platform where international icons and celebrities from the world of K-pop share content with their most loyal followers. Here, Jungkook shared a link to a TikTok of ENHYPEN to become the talent of the ARMY group, Although he intended to show his comrades, I never thought that link would allow thousands of people to search for their individual user.

thanks for this post how army found your secret tiktok username, Emphasizing that the idol was called @ian2anean and had a predefined image of the application, your fans started following you y in 2 hours and 40 minutesThe singer has crossed 1 million followers.

Since Jungkook ignored the situation, the singer returned to waivers. It was confirmed that he had committed suicide and immediately changed his surname to Jungkook, as well as his profile picture.

,oh i shared a tiktok and everyone knew my accountgo, go, go (My surname was Ian… It’s embarrassing…) Yes, soy yo. Pero no voy a haser tiktok. This is just for monitoring. It quickly turned into ‘JK’… Bueno, since everybody knows it, it’ll leave it as it is, go, go, go.

Despite the fact that Murthy has mentioned that he will not be publishing TikToks on this account, The singer has already shared his first video so we can assume that he might be active on the app. You can follow the singer on Tiktok @letjungcook7So that you never miss any of your publications.











