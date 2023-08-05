BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin Receive Guinness Records for Their Songs ‘Seven’ and ‘Promise’

in your career bts has accumulated several Guinness Records and some of its members have also Some thanks to their work as solo artists, it’s Jimin and JungkookWhich recently managed to break some records.

A few hours ago, through their social networks and a statement, the Guinness Records revealed that Park Jimin and Jeon Jungkook, the full names of the idols, achieved new records thanks to their songs Promise and Seven, respectively.







In Jimin’s case, the singer achieved a Guinness record for his song Promise, With 330 million plays, it has become the most played song on SoundCloud Deposited till July 17 this year.









Little by itself, when Promises was released on the platform in late 2018, it became the most reproduced song in just 24 hours. This theme is already available on Spotify.











As for Jungkook, As a solo artist Seven, Idol continues to find success with his songs, which reached the top spot on Billboard and to continue the good success, the Guinness record declared that the explicit version of that theme is the most reproduced on Spotify in a week.

From July 14 to July 20, the song has accumulated 89 million 748 thousand 171 replays since its debut.

Seven achieved on July 21 the record for being the song that most rapidly gained 100 million filtered streams on Spotify, achieving this in a single day.

BTS has achieved several Guinness records between them and the video Most views on YouTube in one day, Most plays on Spotify in the first 24 hoursThey are also the first K-pop group to hold the number one spot on the United States album chart.

As far as social networks are concerned, the group has also managed to break records for the most number of followers on Instagram, Twitter and TikTok.

