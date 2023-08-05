bts | After Suga’s concert, Jungkook publicly apologized to ARMY and sent a message on the live stream. Wavers Live, Jungkook, Singer | bts

BTS: Jungkook went live on waivers to apologize to his fans. Photo: Creation LR/Twitter @luvboxsmilev

BTS members continue their activities in solitude, as is the case jungkook, who premiered ‘Seven’ worldwide and traveled to New York for a series of performances. Now, the youngest child of the group is back in Correa del Sur and he spent some time on social networks to address his followers. What happened?

On August 4, Jungkook surprised BTS fans attending Suga’s ‘D-Day in Seoul’ concert by appearing on stage to perform ‘Burn It’. In addition, the youngest of the ‘Bangtan Boys’ was encouraged to sing live as their first and only younger soloist, ‘Seven’. However, the show was attached to the waiver platform to apologize to the ARMY.

Why did Jungkook argue with the army?

Fanclub ARMY immediately joined Jungkook’s live broadcast and began apologizing a few minutes later. the reason? According to the BTS singer’s statement, he forgot part of the lyrics of one of Suga’s songs, ‘Burn It’, which is why I took a break while singing live: “I guess I was too nervous, I messed up the lyrics, I forgot (…). much about yoongi and the army,

BTS fans got a surprise collaboration of Jungkook and Suga at the concert. Photo: Composition LR/SBS/BIGHIT

He is not everything. During his live broadcast, Jungkook continued to apologize to the ARMY, according to his own words, it was a sorry performance: “I want to do it again! It’s so sorry. Ahh… Seriously, I’m uncomfortable.” I feel… one time next time, when I have the opportunity to do a concert, I won’t make a mistake. I really practiced a lot”. Also, in a fun way, the popular ‘JK’ addressed the BTS staff and asked them to be able to attend the second finale of the concert to claim themselves.

What did Suga say about this?

moments later, BTS Joins Live From Suga Jungkook’s Broadcast And Simply Protests: “Not Celebrating”, That’s why ARMY fans shared the theory that Jungkook might be able to perform at the third and final concert on Sunday, August 6. Sadly this is yet to be confirmed.