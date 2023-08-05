Britney Spears won’t see her kids again before flying to Hawaii

Britney Spears will not be able to reunite with her estranged children before flying to Hawaii with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

You may be interested: Britney Spears postpones publication of her book after demands from Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell

According to TMZ, Sean Preston and Jaden James will leave their home state of California El Mars with their father, their stepmother Victoria Prince and their siblings without saying goodbye to their mother.

Federline, 45, and Prince, 40, plan to rent a house in Aloha while looking for a permanent home.

The “Princess of Pop” haven’t seen Preston, 17, and Jaden, 16, for more than a year. Nor did he attend her wedding to Sam Asghari in June 2022.

Mayo In the past, TMZ reported that there were “occasional interactions” between the singer and her sons, who are said to have distanced themselves from their mother due to her frequent publications of nudity. Instagram.

Brittany gives her consent for Preston and Jayden to go to Hawaii with their priest Federline then publicly threatened to take Starr to court if she refused the plea deal.

You can also read: Britney Spears went topless, revealed the title of her memoir

The DJ is also father to daughter Cory, 21, and son Caleb, 19, and his ex-fiancée Shar Jackson, as well as daughters Jordyn, 11, and Peyton, 9, and Prince, who is with Prince. Married in August 2013.

Britney was married to Federline from October 2004 to July 2007.

See breaking news here

*B r c