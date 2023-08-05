Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander in jail again

Britney Spears One of the sweetest moments of your life. I Can Tell You the Truth in the Netflix Documentary, ‘Britney Vs Spears’ and will continue to do so through their memories, ‘The Woman in Me’, Which will be published in October this year. The superstar fought against the court-ordered guardianship, which was in effect for 13 years. Fortunately, that ordeal ends in November 2021.

Another problem the singer had to deal with throughout her career was the affair she received from her ex-husband, jason alexander, According to TMZ, he is currently in police custody and lodged in a Tennessee jail. It is only known that he was arrested in the past, but he has to appear before the court if he is not sure about himself.

It was also at another festival where the troubled youth showed up without prior notice. Alexander surprised the dancer on their wedding day Sam Asghari In 2022. I entered the yard with Cuchillo and approached the door of Spears’ room with the intention of continuing the conversation with him. The staff there took care of them till the police called them to take them out.

The 40-year-old gave an interview to the ‘Daily Mail’ where he explained why he did what he did. “After what we were talking about in the last two years, I could not allow him to get married. But I was not there to cause harm. Explained. Furthermore, he was repentant and very concerned about what his wife would be like one day: “I only went to talk to Britney and make sure she was okay and that’s what she wanted.”,

Due to the scandalous incident, the interpreter of ‘Circus’ received a 3-year-old eviction order, accusing her ex-husband of harassment, vandalism and address removal. Eventually, Jason was sentenced to 128 days in prison. After this conviction, a jewelery robber was arrested in 2016 following a court order.

an express marriage

The singer married her childhood friend in 2004 in an intimate ceremony held in Las Vegas. Without a doubt, he broke the record for getting married 55 hours after saying ‘yes, I want’ to himself.

Britney Spears and Kevin Ferdline at their wedding in 2004



gtres



el final de la union lego de mano de lynn spearsthe artist’s mother, who did not support the link and took legal action to resolve it. The actress didn’t learn as she married the dancer a few months later kevin federlineWith the fact that it only lasted two hours.