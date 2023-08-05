Britney, Gaga and Avril in Portuguese? Artists use AI to create covers of hits



Britney Spears’ “Toxic” was one of the versions created in Portuguese by AI Photo: Spinoff

Britney Spears, Freddie Mercury and Nickelback: can you imagine these international artists singing in Portuguese with their “native” voices? Because this is what an artist is developing in the video on Tiktok through the tool artificial intelligence (AI).

The Lexi AI Covers profile transforms international hits into Portuguese versions. This way, anyone who listens to the AI-generated material gets the impression that the hits were actually re-recorded in Portuguese by the original authors.

Some of the artists who covered their songs have died, such as Linkin Park lead singer Chester Bennington and Queen’s Freddie Mercury.

The profile responds to requests from followers to convert international hits into versions sung in Portuguese. It features hits from Avril Lavigne, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé and the bands Evanescence and Green Day, as well as other artists.

“They are not imitations, I use voices cloned by AI,” explains Lexie on her page, which has more than 20,000 followers.

In an interview with CNN, he revealed that the song was translated and re-recorded by him. An AI-trained filter is then applied to the content to clone and apply the singers’ voices.

Singer also cautioned that, while some works preserve the original lyrics, others are adapted and not literal translations, which are intended to give meaning to the lyrics.

See some of the optimizations done by AI

Source: ByteWriting