‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor Mark Margolis dies at 83

1939-2023

The actor received an Emmy Award nomination in 2012 for his performance in the final episode of the fourth season of ‘Breaking Bad’.

imdb

Per Celia Gallego



5 August 2023 | 00:35

Mark MargolisVeteran actor best known for playing vengeful drug dealer Hector Salamanca in ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ He died at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York after a brief illness at the age of 83., The person in charge of communicating the news is also his son and actor Morgan Margolis.

Born in Philadelphia in 1939, Margolis trained at the legendary Actors Studio with Stella Adler and later with Lee Strasberg and Barbara Loden. He began his long career in theater in the sixties and by 1994, he had no problem making the jump to the small screen with a role in the CBS soap opera ‘The Gilding Light’.

Mark Margolis as Hector Salamanca in ‘Breaking Bad’

sin ban, great public fame won’t come until 2009 thank you Hector Salamanca, better known as El Tio, the ruthless head of a drug cartel who, despite being stationed on a wheeled sila and able to communicate only through timbers after suffering a stroke, terrified everyone around him. El Teo Salamanca to debut in ‘Breaking Bad’ season 2 one of the greatest villains of the series and he valued Margolis an emmy nomination In the category Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series in 2012.

In addition to ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘Breaking Bad’, Margolis’ television credits include fiction such as ‘The Equalizer’, ‘Oz’, ‘Kings’ and ‘American Horror Story’, and as a guest star on ‘Crossing’ appeared as Jordan’, ‘Californication’, ‘Person of Interest’, ‘Gotham’, ‘Prodigal Son’, ‘Snowpiercer: Rompenives’, ‘The Blacklist’ and ‘The Affair’ among many others. Her last television appearance was in the second season of Showtime’s Your Honor, in which she was supposed to reunite with Bryan Cranston.

In cinema, Margolis is perhaps best remembered for playing Alberto “La Sombra” in “Scarface” and for his roles in several of Darren Aronofsky’s films including “Noah”, “Black Swan”, “El Luchador” and “Pie”. is done. He also appeared in John McTiernan’s “The Secret of Thomas Crown” with Pierce Brosnan and René Russo; “Adios Pequena, Adios” by Ben Affleck with Morgan Freeman and Ed Harris; “Tipos Legales” by Fisher Stevens with Al Pacino, Christopher Walken and Alan Arkin; “Valley of Bones” by Dan Glaser, featuring Autumn Reeser.

“A great actor and a charming human being”

As soon as the news became known, many of his professional colleagues such as Bryan Cranston, Bob Odenkirk, Dean Norris or Michael Mando expressed their condolences on social networks.