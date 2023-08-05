Brazilian singer Gabriel Henrique stuns on ‘America’s Got Talent’ and enthralls Sofia Vergara. TV and celebrities

1 of 10 Sofia Vergara activated the golden buzzer for Brazilian singer Gabriel Henriques on America’s Got Talent — Photo: americasgotalent/rbc Sofia Vergara activates the golden buzzer for Brazilian singer Gabriel Henriques on America’s Got Talent – Photo: americasgotalent/rbc

You blinked and a Brazilian is rocking another reality show! At the age of 27, Gabriel Heinrich According to the magazine, he is on his first visit to the United States BoardThis Tuesday (1) and auditioned for “America’s Got Talent” took the gold, Come join us and let Jisho explain what it all means!

With 300,000 followers on social networks, the Brazilian singer reached the stage of “America’s Got Talent” (a program with a similar format). sound) with the help of an interpreter and admitted that he spoke “low” English. But for competition, it doesn’t matter Music is the universal language and it is fluent.

American reality show is a talent show in which singers, dancers, magicians, comedians and other performers of all ages compete for the top spot. Announced a prize of $ 1 million.

except for a few initial jitters, Heinrich threw herself into a cover of “Run to You” Whitney Houston With energy and high notes that mesmerized the audience and judges alike. At the end all four stood up and applauded the performance.

Check out Gabrielle Henrique’s involvement in AGT

“If Whitney Houston and Mariah Carey had a baby, it would be Gabriel”joked Heidi Klum, “Wow, you’re amazing.”

“I didn’t expect such a voice to come out of your mouth. You look like the best and greatest pop diva ever.” They said Howie Mandel Excited. “You’re unique.”

Simon Cowell Next was: “People will really like you. You are very interesting. That was brilliant.”

sofia vergara Last Commented:

“I have no words, it was just perfect, fantastic. Your voice is beautiful. Your energy, who you are. it was perfect. This performance was something I was waiting for, something very beautiful and very honest, ”said the Colombian actress.

Before the jurors have had time to vote, Sophia interrupts the process and activates the ‘Golden Buzzer’, The Golden Buzzer is the “miraculous” button that allows a performer to skip a stage and go straight to a live show. This means that the jury found that candidate to be exceptional from the start! And Brazil goes far ahead once again!

on social networks, Gabriel expressed his happiness:

“What an honour! I am very happy. First of all, respect to God! I would never have imagined going through so many emotions, nor winning the golden buzzer, feeling the feeling of being there, living that moment. Thank you Sophia. My gratitude is so great it is overflowing. I have only gratitude in my heart. Thank you!”

on social networks, Rain of love and affection celebrates the triumph of Gabriel Heinrich, Comments also include former BBB gil do josh He is said to have been impressed by the presentation.

in the post of Gabriel In which he announced that he had auditioned for the reality show 17 weeks prior. Gill had already commented and even joked that he wanted to date the singer. will it come

And the Brazilian was even more famous than celebrating! bruna marquezine, paulo vieira Left more emotional comments.

