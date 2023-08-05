Billie Eilish wins unique award, first person born in 2000 to receive it – music

If any name comes to mind when thinking of young artists, it is Billie Eilish. The Californian was born in 2001, but just turning 21 seems like forever. it’s like being unpublished after 15 years, What we didn’t expect was that this teen would be one of the world’s worst listeners before adulthood. Now, the awards have been piling up for decades, and it doesn’t look like it’s going to stop in the near future.

The last one it received is very special, as it officially defines it as the launch point of the season. Eilish becomes first artist to win Diamond Disc since 2000, The song that won this is ‘bad man’, another one of the singer’s most iconic that teleports us directly to that 2019, when Sonar was gone. Billy’s voice, accompanied by a previously unreleased tune; And the psychedelic instrumental, which I first thought represented many of Generation Z in music for the general public, made the theme a No. 1 immediately.

‘Bad Guy’ is still being heard today, over 1,200 million views, It is the most popular solitario in California, both on the platform and for sale. Of course, this was the last disc to be awarded a Diamond disc, because They’ve hit the incredible 10 million purchase mark, It is a dream hit for any artist. Thus, Billie Eilish has confirmed herself as one of the most representative artists of this new wave of future legends that will mark the panorama in the years to come.

‘What Was I Made For?’, Billie Eilish’s Song for ‘Barbie’

The Californian singer is singlehandedly scoring a win for Su Cuenta. Billy was one of the last names to be confirmed for the soundtrack to the film Barbie.where he shares discs with some of the most outstanding names in the world, such as Lizzo, Ava Max, Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa… The presence of a few sensillos during the course of the plot that makes us dance both inside and outside the cinema hall does nothing but add quality and enjoy a very special experience. ‘What was I made for?’ In the video clip, the American lady brings us one of her most emotional renditions, harmonizing to perfection with a piano instrumental. The video follows the ‘Barbie’ beauty who did all of the soundtrack work.

In the audio-visual, there is only one shot, in which Eilish sits at a table, apparently from school, to open a briefcase and retrieve its contents. The items cannot make much sense, as they are dressed in ‘Barbie’ style, which they wear in a small parchero., These outfits are neither more nor less than some of the most important outfits of her career, so let’s take a look back at what she has lived through since achieving stardom through these legendary outfits.

In this way, the director of ‘Bad Guy’ has proved his mettle in a big film which is being established as this year’s project. The ‘Barbie’ movie isn’t stopping breaking records in theaters, and It is going to be a film directed by a woman who has gone further back in history.