Billie Eilish Earns Diamond Certificate With “Bad Guy”

It’s hers! singer billie eilish This Tuesday (01) achieved another impressive feat in his career, this time with the track “bad man, This is correct! This song released in 2019 has sold well 10 million copies Since launch and earned Diamond Certificate Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for artist.

And it doesn’t stop here! Currently single, which is part of the album “Where do we go when we all fall asleep?”, but already has over 2 billion streams Spotify and 1.2 billion views youtube, Plus, the “bad guy” still earned two grammy to Billie Eilish, who took home the award for “record of the year” it is “the best musicIn the 2020 edition of music’s most important event.

Listen to the track:

On her social networks, the singer took advantage of the moment and sent a special message to her fans. “Huuuuuhhhhhh????????? Forever and ever grateful for that silly little song, man. I love you so much it’s stupid,” she declared.

It is also worth recalling that the singer released a new single for the soundtrack to the film “barbie“Lately. The song of that time is called “what am i made forAnd achieving the greatest success. It is already available on digital platforms, the track is on the second Spotify Global, the chart that shows the most played songs in the world in audio applications. Yes, Billie Eilish has it all!

Watch Song: