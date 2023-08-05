Billie Eilish announces condolences and receives affection from fans around the world

billie eilish mourning the death of her childhood dog, Chilly, your ‘sweet girl’. The singer posted a touching tribute on Instagram, sharing pictures of the pet who has been with her since childhood and has been her pet for the last 15 years.

Billy captioned the post saying, “Pepper. My best friend for life. I’ll see you again someday, darling. You’re 15 years old, you animal. I love you. Rest easy mom, I will always miss you. It’s a very tough day.”

In another picture from her stories, Eilish said goodbye again: “”Goodbye, my angel”.

Besides Pepper, Billy also has a pitbull named Shark, whom he rescued in 2021.

criticized

Billie Eilish will not let anyone criticize her for her choice of clothes. The singer broke her silence on social media after finding that some people were calling her a ‘sold out’ because of her looks and clarified that she is not bothered about the comments.

After years of wearing baggy clothes, the 21-year-old singer is now experimenting with a different aesthetic and it’s leaving some followers disappointed.

Via Instagram Stories, Eilish sent the message:

“Letters for some comments I sometimes see. I spent the first five years of my career getting ruined by you idiots because I wanted to be a boy and dress like I do and I was constantly told that if I behaved like a woman I would I’ll look more attractive.”

“And now, when I feel comfortable enough to wear anything feminine or appropriate, I’ve changed and I’m tired. You’re a real idiot, hahaha, I could be either of you* Let women exist!

“Fun facts! Do you know that women are versatile!!!!!??? Shocking isn’t it?? Believe it or not, women can be involved in many things. Do you also know that femininity does not mean weakness???!!! Oh my god?! Crazy isn’t it? Who knew? And wanting to express myself in different ways at different times is completely unheard of and insane,” he said.

