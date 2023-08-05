Bikini, Dolores Cortes and thinking

ALICANTE. A lot of people think my life is the closest thing to Carrie’s. And just like that… but to be honest, I think the only thing I have in common with her is myopia. “You are Carrie Bradshaw from Alicante,” a cheerful girl told me. I said to myself, “Fuck, I wanted to be Samantha.” I would like to have a plan, but I just spend the day, although I try to plan everything. I spend far too many hours staring at the ceiling—sometimes as little as fifty minutes—before falling asleep. My brain keeps me awake even though it might be me. I think about everything, even the unimportant things. People do not attach importance to the platitudes that you have said or done, no one is lost there. I have the opportunity to get lost in many places. “Thinking is the lot of smart people, so I try not to do it,” the boy told me. I never saw him again, and that night I told him on the roof what the trouble was and that I didn’t understand why I ended up talking to him. Pretty faces never assume what’s inside will be. I can get lost in them too, but I always get lost when I turn out the light. It is then that dogs appear, searching for the sand of the past, present and future. Now I’m leaving them, I’ve been trying to fight them for too long. Let them look for what they want, they can’t leave if I give them more attention than they need to! They are tearing up the room.

“A woman who, with her mere presence, eased the grief of life,” this is how Delibes defined his wife Angeles in Lady in red on a gray background (“Destiny”, 1991). This phrase has been on my mind ever since I met Dolores Cortes. Dolores is talent, creativity, the ability to hide from the spotlight, work and great dedication. Dolores was to work in the mornings at the medical consistory of Villa Real, and in the afternoons as creative director of the firm that her mother, the first Dolores Cortés, had founded in the post-war period. It all started with sewing an elastic thread to a regular one. Dolores realized that she had given herself, and while nylon was born between New York and London – hence the name – Castellón was the birthplace of the first ever stretchy swimsuit. Before that, there were no stretchy swimsuits or bikinis, they were knitted, they were hot and deformed when wet, and they were also heavy and uncomfortable due to the difficulty of drying. Cortez designed and her neighbors sewed looms with original prints, cut and assembled bathroom pieces. A cooperative was formed around one of the first design firms, headed by a woman. She and Carmen World – yes, gentlemen, from NASA – were the first Spaniards to make themselves known at the world’s major fashion weeks. If you go to Miami you can find a Cortés bikini. She, her man, has that aura of creativity and happiness that guarantees the success of any project. A bikini or swimsuit by Dolores Cortés – whether women’s or men’s or any of her range – is perfect for spending time looking at the beach in Alicante, which I won’t talk about because if I do, it will be a crowd and I hate it. I like being alone. I am one of those who turned the world upside down. Or spend the summer in La Tuscany or El Lazzio and sleep overlooking the sea. These crazy things usually end well because no one wants perfect things that we want to remember later. Because it is one of those garments that are durable, accompany you, are allies in good times.

Dolores Cortés was among the few firms in my town’s haberdashery. Bikinis didn’t get ugly. You threw them old ones. They lasted so many years that in the end the buyers hated them. If Dolores Cortés knows anything from over seventy years of experience in the swimwear industry, it’s finding the best materials, working with the best cuts and creating the dreamy prints that characterize its products. Dolores Font-Cortez studied medicine, but for more than thirty years she has been working surrounded by patterns and fabrics in the company that her mother, Dolores Cortez, founded in the sixties, where she combines the positions of CEO and creative director. Font says the bathroom has evolved at the speed of light. In Dolores Cortes, all management functions are in the hands of one of the family members. Font says it’s important to reach a consensus between management and creativity because “if you can’t get a creation to market and sell it, it’s useless.” It’s not the easy way, but which one? Twice they had to reinvent themselves, and one of them was fifty years later than the first designer. They were left with nothing, and it was then that Dolores Cortes, as we know her today, was born. Someone walks into a bikini shop on the Golden Mile in Valencia with their mother. Select a few and enter the tester. They fit like a glove. He can only have one name: Dolores Cortes. And just like that, about starting a dream from scratch.

