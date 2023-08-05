Beyonce was harassed by an employee at a concert?; Watch the video!

The fan who posted the video wrote in the caption, “Someone is about to be fired in Boston…”. Photos: Instagram/@beyonce; reproduction – tiktok/@djaney22

beyoncé needed ‘help’ to get down from “battle tank” part of the scenery and pyrotechnics “Renaissance World Tour”… In one of the most recent shows of the tour, we WeThe pop star couldn’t get off alone “car” Due to some complication, the help of the stage team had to be taken. However, the response of one of the employees has sparked controversy on the web, as she allegedly took advantage of the situation touch beyonce’s ass,

Read more:

A fan-recorded video, which has been buzzing on social networks, shows the moment when the voice of “Alien Superstar” shakes hands with some of the staff on their way down to the stage. Most netizens interpreted that the two of them, who were dressed in black, were very careful to wait for the singer to go further down the stairs so that they could touch her back.

The employee on the right side of the video, who appears in a gray shirt, however, touches the singer’s ass, and then lowers his hand – an act that many fans of the artist considered Harassment,

@djaney22 #beyonce #julius #gillettestadium #boston #rwt #renaissanceworldtour #beyhive #someonesgettingfired ♬ original sound – Daniel Janney





“The security guard doing everything he could to grab every spot that wasn’t his butt, and the other with his hand there until he no longer needed it”An Internet user analyzed. “And that hand on my mom’s ass!”the other reacted.

Read more:

Madonna attends “Renaissance World Tour” concert and gets noticed by Beyoncé

advertising

advertising

After going through a ‘fright’ and being intubated in the ICU due to a bacterial infection, finally June, Madonna She is already very well and went to the concert to wash her soul beyoncé, In this Sunday (30)The sound of “Vogue” was following closely “Renaissance World Tour”at a stop MetLife StadiumIn New Jersey, United States, taking care of your presence in the audience, Queen madam salute to mother of jesus, Meet the Day!

During a performance of “Break My Soul,” one of the highlights of the show pop star became aware of the presence of mother of jesus and addressed them from the stage: “Greetings to the Queen! The Queen Mother, Madonna, we love you!”,

On the web, some Internet users present at the stadium commented that they saw the “4 Minutes” interpreter there and were shocked to see Starr’s presence. Many of them wanted her to come on stage to perform a song with them beyoncéHowever, she was only a spectator.

Ivete Sangallo also visited Beyoncé in New Jersey

Read more



one day before mother of jesus appear in front of the audience “Renaissance World Tour”who went to see the spectacle ivete sangalo, In this Saturday (29)They closely followed the vocal performance of “Cuff It” from the track at the front of the stage, along with son, marcelo, “She calls, here we come!”joked vevetaon social networks.