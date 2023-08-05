Beyoncé pays tribute to fan killed for being gay

Photo: Playback/Instagram; playback/beyoncé The singer posted a tribute to the dancer on her website

Beyonce paid tribute to one on her website

The fan who died after being seen dancing seductively while listening to the singer’s album

,

“Renaissance”, which pays tribute to the black and Latino gay community

Creator of ballroom culture.

On the website, the artist published the message: “Rest in strength, O’Shea Sibley”. The 28-year-old fan was a professional dancer.





According to the friends, they were loading things into a car while listening to the singer’s album, when a group of men came up to them and ordered them to stop performing, hurling abuses at them.

Witnesses said, “They were shouting loudly that they hated gays, until they decided to stab one of us.”

Photo: reproduction O’Shea Sibley was stabbed to death. The murder is being seen as a hate crime because of homosexuality

Otis Peña, one of Sibley’s friends, said via social media, “They hated us because we’re gay!” “(They) were shouting, ‘We are Muslims and we don’t like gays.’ We are innocently filling up gas in our car and you decide to stab one of us.

Police in New York in the United States, where the killing took place, said a hate crimes unit is involved in the investigation. However, no arrests have been made till date.

“He lit up any room he entered. His smile was infectious. To know it is to live it. He didn’t deserve it. Everyone loved his spirit. He had incredible energy in the studio and everyone loved him,” O’Shea’s father, Jake Kelly, wrote in an online fundraiser to raise money for the funeral.



