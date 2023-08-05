Beyoncé drops Lizzo’s name from show amid complaints from ex-employees — WATCH

this week will not be very good for you lizzo, After three former dancers sued her for moral and sexual harassment, it looks like the singer has been sued beyoncé from the most recent show on the tour Renaissance, As usual, Lizzo’s name appeared on the screen during the presentation of Break My Soul (Queen Remix)that respects black women in music, but Video Shows shared on social media showed Beyoncé repeating Erykah Badu’s name four times instead of chanting Lizzo’s.

The case comes after a lawsuit filed against the singer in a Los Angeles court surfaced Tuesday, 1. Filed by dancers Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez, they allege the work environment on Lizzo’s team was hostile, and Claims to have faced incidents of sexual harassment, religious, racial and physical discrimination, aggression and false imprisonment. Sue Singer’s production company, Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc. And Shirlyn Quigley, the captain of the dance team, is on too.

Since the matter became publicized, other former associates of Lizzo have come forward to support the allegations, reporting their own experiences with the singer. Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison, who was initially going to direct a documentary about Lizzo, said she traveled with the singer for a few days for production, but the experience forced her to abandon the project. . “I quit after about two weeks. I was treated so disrespectfully by him. I saw how egotistical, self-centred and cruel she is”, wrote the director in the stories of his Instagram profile. Dancer Courtney Hollinquest shared a story about the process and reported having a similar experience working with Lizzo.





In the modern world of music, another person who spoke on the subject was singer King Princess, who was the girlfriend of Lizzo’s former creative director, Quinn Wilson. In a publication on the social network, the princess claimed to have witnessed the behavior of her girlfriend. “I have seen her underpaid, undervalued and mistreated by people who have more fiscal and social power than her. Not to mention members of your own community who should be striving to elevate the work of talented Black people,” he wrote. Wilson shared Hallinquest’s post and sent support for the process. “I have not been a part of this world for almost three years for some reason. I applaud the dancers for their courage in bringing this out, she wrote on Instagram.