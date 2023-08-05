Kuka Rosetta Enjoying a few days in Porto Santo and took to social media to praise the island. “Here, on this island designed by God, there is silence. It is very peaceful and it is all good too.

He continued, “About everything that gladdens the chest, about everything that makes the heart beat, about everything that makes the eyes lose sight, with great gratitude.” “And the sparkle in the eyes, in the bronze skin that has already merged with the rendering of the cotton sand, the loveliness of the sea, the balance of everything it carries, of everything it fills with goodness, the very With all the goodness, what it brings, what it renews, what it lives, what it lives and what it lives”, Poet.

In the picture, the fado singer flaunts her curves in a yellow bikini, with a life-saving board in hand and playing. “You are welcomed baywatch“, referring to the famous 90s series living sea, The compliments multiplied. “Oh, I’m drowning”, “Better than Pamela Anderson” and “Bathing suits should be red” are just a few examples.

Text: Maria Constance Castanheira;

Photos: Social Network

