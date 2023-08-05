Best Xiaomi Gadgets for Back to School

The holiday season is almost over. Children and young people are starting to prepare for a return to school, and what better way than technology to complement the school or university routine.

Back to school becomes even more interesting with Xiaomi’s innovative gadgets that offer the perfect combination of functionality and style. From productivity-enhancing gadgets to accessories that add fun, Xiaomi has created a range of products that are perfect for the needs of today’s students.

• Exercise and sleep are fundamental aspects to maintain a healthy and complementary lifestyle for all these student duties, it is the Xiaomi Smart Band 7 that is the ally with elegant style and advanced features. The latest generation of Xiaomi smart bracelets It will allow you to track your heart rate throughout the day, properly monitor sleep cycles for those who want to make sure they get a good night’s sleep and recognize the limits of physical performance when exercising.

• Xiaomi Buds 3 and Xiaomi Buds 3 T Pro, the latest generation of the brand’s wireless earphones, are very useful with high-quality surround sound with noise reduction function and stable connection for listening only. In addition, their compact and ergonomic design makes them very easy to carry, making them the perfect companion for entertainment on the way to school or university, or for accessing the best educational content.

• Another advantage of the 3 T Pro version is an autonomy of almost six hours, depending on the amount of use. In addition, this version has a new spatial sound feature that activates according to head movements.

• For those who are worried about avoiding traffic jams and congestion on public transport, there is Xiaomi Mi Electric Scooter Essential, an electric skateboard with a powerful motor and a long-lasting battery for long-distance travel, designed to be taken with takes you everywhere thanks to its foldable and lightweight design.

Undoubtedly, in this return to school, children and young people will be able to count on wonderful allies to promote their academic performance and well-being to make this phase of their lives more fun, because technology has become the perfect complement to carry out daily activities, and Xiaomi has developed devices. meeting all these needs.