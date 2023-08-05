Best Drama Movies to Watch on Netflix

Netflix releases so much content weekly that it’s common to forget some of the gems that can be found in the streaming platform’s catalog.

While a lot of bad (or terrible) stuff gets released on streaming, there are also some true masterpieces that can be found on the service.

Some of these productions are original from the company, others are masterpieces of the genre, definitely worth watching and revisiting.

That said, check out the top 10 drama movies to watch on Netflix below.

Natalie Portman and Jean Reno in The Professional

professional

The Professional follows the story of Leon, a professional hitman, and Mathilda, a 12-year-old girl who seeks revenge after her family is murdered.

Together they form an unlikely partnership as Mathilda becomes Leon’s apprentice and the film tackles themes of morality, security, parenting and friendship.

Professional holds a 74% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Anthony Hopkins in My Father

my father

An emotional drama that follows the journey of an elderly man named Anthony (played by Anthony Hopkins) who deals with the loss of his independence and increasing mental confusion caused by dementia.

The film portrays the perspective of him and his daughter, Anne, as they try to cope with the challenges and dilemmas of this difficult situation, and explores the complex relationship between father and daughter amid hazy memories.

My Father has a 98% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and won an Academy Award for Best Actor for Anthony Hopkins.

Roster of Rome

Pomegranate

Set in 1970s Mexico City, this is a touching and visually stunning story based on the life of Cleo, a domestic worker from a middle-class family.

Director Alfonso Cuarón details the everyday life of Cleo as she faces personal challenges and follows her family through a time of change and social and political instability in Mexico.

Roma has a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film.

cast of little women

lovely ladies

Based on the classic novel by Louisa May Alcott, the film tells the story of four March sisters – Jo, Meg, Beth, and Amy – during the American Civil War. With distinctive personalities, they pursue ambitions and defy the gender expectations of their time.

Directed by Barbie’s Greta Gerwig, the film holds a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with 441 reviews.

Felix Kammerer in the All New on the Front

Brand new on the front (2022)

Based on the novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque, the film is set during World War I and follows a group of young German soldiers fighting at the front.

The story depicts the horrors of war, the brutality of war, and the devastating psychological effects it can have on soldiers. It is a powerful reflection on the effects of armed conflict on the lives of the young people involved in it.

Directed by Edward Berger, the Netflix original film holds a 90% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 170 reviews. It won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film and is easily one of the best on the platform.

Daniel Day-Lewis in There Will Be Blood

black blood

Set in the early 20th century, the film is an epic saga that follows the life of Daniel Plainview (Daniel Day-Lewis), an ambitious oil explorer who seeks wealth and power.

The story explores themes of greed, corruption, and the struggle for control of the oil industry, as Daniel grapples with his personal ambitions and his complex relationships with others.

This masterpiece by Paul Thomas Anderson was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and has an approval rating of 91% on Rotten Tomatoes with 246 reviews.

Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in Marriage Story

story of a marriage

Marriage Story, directed by Noah Baumbach, follows the painful and emotionally complicated journey of a couple, Nicole (Scarlett Johansson) and Charlie (Adam Driver), as they go through the divorce process.

The film explores the tensions and challenges they both face as they try to reach an amicable settlement for the good of their son, Henry.

The Netflix original film holds a 95% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 405 reviews.

Andrew Garfield and Jesse Eisenberg in The Social Network

Social Networks

The film portrays the story of the creation of Facebook and the meteoric rise of the platform’s founder, Mark Zuckerberg, while exploring the challenges, struggles and controversies that arose in the development of the social network.

Directed by David Fincher, The Social Network holds a 96% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture (it should have won).

Al Pacino Receives Oscar For ‘Scent Of A Woman’

women’s perfume

An emotional drama about a blind and embittered war veteran, Frank Slade (Al Pacino), and his young escort, Charlie. Together, they embark on a life-changing journey, discovering liberation, self-discovery, and the importance of life’s little joys.

Perfume de Mulher holds an 85% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, consisting of 48 reviews. It was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Picture and Al Pacino won Best Actor.

Marlon Brando as Vito Corleone in The Godfather

Saint

One of cinema’s greatest classics, The Godfather is the epic saga of the Corleone family, a powerful Italian mafia dynasty in the United States. The film follows the fall of Vito Corleone (Marlon Brando) and the rise of his son Michael (Al Pacino) amid violence, family drama, and betrayal.

The Godfather holds a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes and won the Academy Award for Best Picture.