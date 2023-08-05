Ben Affleck, the star at his finest

“If I had to say it to Matt (Damon): Losing would be a big deal, but winning would be great.” Uncontrollable, a young Ben Affleck (Berkeley, California, 1972) won his first Oscar in 1998, according to the script of Indomitable Mind, with his childhood friend and co-writer, before giving Las Gracias. With as if pronounced these words. I was forced to stay in Boston until I got there. In that sentence, so simple in principle, in fact, was hidden a part of what I was after. After more than two decades of debate and apprehension, finally, in his 50s and with several titles behind him and in his future, he is understood and satisfied.

Affleck’s dream (like Damon’s) was always to be an actor. Interpreting was his vocation and he followed it with his friend, his brother Casey and other associates of the barrio in an attempt to succeed in Los Angeles. “We all tried to win some way or the other a few years back. It was a time to experiment, audition and try things out. And what we found was the absurd level of desperation that we had to go through and the ridiculous amount of hardships we had to go through. And, in spite of everything, he believes that “they were wonderful years in terms of training, freedom and fun”.











But the first time no year. After being rejected as an actor, he decided to create his own stories. Here’s his forgotten (and huge) first title as a director: I Killed My Lesbian Wife, Hung Her on Methook, and Now I Have a Three Picture Deal at Disney (1993), where Hollywood actors This travesty of K was repeated. One that follows the mentioned and award winning script of Mante Indomable (1997). “Most people can’t pinpoint the moment their life changed dramatically, but I can”, Affleck recalls whenever he can. “That was the moment Robin (Williams) decided to bet on this movie”.

And, however, that great moment of change and breakthrough opened up an unexpected new path, one full of restlessness that was not decided alone. On the one hand, it was at that moment that close friends, Damon and Affleck’s better brother, broke up. He revealed this year, “We fell prey to the idea that we should build our careers individually, make everyone our own, that people are always going to be lumped together and that limits us.” They accepted that advice and avoided regretting working together, a decision that has been completely reversed today with their new production company, Artist Equity, and the production of two films that they completed in a short amount of time between the cameras. The Last Duel (2021) and Vayu (2023). On the other hand, Y is also finite otherwise is not calculated. Although Good Will Hunting’s aim was always to have “a sample of acting work”, it helped him to get more roles as an actor, and it was the reason he managed to take so much pleasure in creating the story he wanted to do more. Wanted to, but didn’t do it. Let them go that way… at least for longer than I expected.

lots of offers

“When I started persuading and he got film offers, he accepted. And it’s very difficult to get out of that wheel that gives you everything as an actor. You know the phone could stop ringing at any moment and, especially for Matt and for me, who came from a very normal childhood, it was also irresponsible to refuse a job for which you had to pay a lot. Had to pay”, says Affleck. “In fact, my mother earned about $30,000 a year as a public school teacher in Boston; I remember they paid me 600,000 for Armageddon and I thought: ‘This is my mother’s salary for 20 years of work.’ How can I determine if this is the case? And, he admits today, it was the reason for Siglo’s first few years of many mistakes as an actor: Pearl Harbor, Gigli, Daredevil, Jersey Girl… It took me a while to learn another important industry lesson. Felt: “In a moment, considering that the projects you turn down are equally important to achieving the kind of career you want to have.

With this new lecture and material in his private Russa Montana (his separation from Jennifer Lopez, his alcoholism and rehabilitation, his marriage to Jennifer Garner, his fatherhood, his separation), Affleck regains his producer: screenwriter, director and producer. And he focused on the cinema he did there, appropriately sized dramas and thrillers, with Hollywood writers of the ’70s in mind. Desaparecio una noche (2007), his authentic directorial debut, was successful in this sense. Even more, The Town (2010). And with Argo, two years later and with Best Picture at the Oscars, it confirmed that it could be even more interesting and important to the industry if left independent than trying to mold it like a generic star. Awards and critics support his work, but so does the public: $450 million in tequila is one of many reasons why he should be doing just that. And there he is, not including what he missed in Air, his last film as director, actor and the first film with his new production company, which went straight to the platforms and made a triumphant jump in theaters because of its quality. put.

when everything finally fits

For Affleck, Air is a confirmation of the great moment that Van De La Mano lives in, both personal (his mediated marriage to Jennifer Lopez) and professional. The story behind Air Jordan sneakers was a personal proposition that tested a business model in stark contrast to the ambitious and greedy world portrayed by Hollywood. With artist equity, all participants in a film, from the protagonist to the editor, will receive a bonus if the film is successful.

It’s his way of sharing success, achieving a just world, and showing himself as he is, not as he wished he was. As he now lives in peace and quiet, he has also managed to adjust to the most problematic role of his career, Batman. After the criticism of his two films such as El Hombre Murciélago and the decision to abandon the franchise and any films of similar dimensions, it was his brief appearance in The Next Flash that he understood the character. “The five minutes I had left there were great,” he admits. He has relieved himself of another great burden to continue enjoying his great moment. This time, yes, filled with many more personal projects. Keep winning because it decides. You are not (so) afraid.