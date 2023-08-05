Being a DJ, Your Other Embarrassment and Rihanna

Natalia Rhine

Sita Abelan These are the people who can’t stand still: DJ, stylist, model, businesswoman… What do you want to do in the creative field? With only 30 years of age (Murcia, 1993), this young Murcian has come to code with all kinds of personalities star system, From being J Balvin’s stylist to appearing in video clips bitch better take my money by Rihanna. A unique opportunity that will lead to lasting friendships. Who hasn’t seen the iconic photo of Sita Abellan and Rihanna being embarrassed while buying baby clothes?

Such an intense and varied career has given room and time for all kinds of anecdotes and experiences that we can indulge in while sitting the front row De las semanas de la moda de Paris and Milan or remove ‘Theme’ as your new song with Hector Oaks, Loaf is your full speed, For that reason, we wanted to introduce them to our ‘Q Se Yo’, an entertaining reflective interview. In it, the business woman tells us about her other embarrassment, the controversies she has faced, the inevitable change that comes with the march of time and how work keeps her going.

I guess everything started when I moved to Milan, It was the first time he had left Murcia to live abroad. A lot of people knew me through Tumblr. I should also say: I didn’t expect this in vain because I wasn’t paying attention to anyone who followed me or reposted from my account. this was the one for me Hobby: Todo lo editaba yo y medio cutter. It became more well known when it was filed by a model agency in Milan and pinched in a club that calls itself Plastic Resident DJ. The next year, an agency in New York hired me, got my visa, and there I went to another level.

I was shocked when I came back and saw that we were embarrassed, Friendship with Rihanna began eight years ago during the shooting of the video clip, our contact continues to this day. Of course, I think everything happened because I fell well. As a teenager, I wasn’t that much of a fan of this type of music, but working together impressed me a lot. Time has passed since then and it was strange to see us being embarrassed at the same time. But already when I saw that there was a return to pass, we both turned over.

I thought about changing the color of the fur many times, But I believe if it was Hisira then it would have been my natural colour. I like blue color because it is a beautiful color. It looks black at night and the funny thing is I would never wear this shade of blue, I don’t like it in clothes. I am not one of those people who cares for change. Adaptation is part of the process, I believe it costs all of us a little, but it is true that I believe everything is based on the ‘Sita universe’. A universe that no one has imposed on me, no one has told me how to be what I want to be.

So, if there is any change, it will come from within me and it will be natural. Of course, both in terms of fashion and music, I have evolved and I hope to continue to do so. I don’t know what color the fur will be at the age of 60, but I bet they will wake me up because of the blue fur.

“I decided that I have to enjoy my son; and when I’m enjoying it I do so, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work”

It was surprisingly easy to start working with J Balvin. It seemed that he had revealed it. Just a few months ago, he was telling my family that I would love to work with a reggaeton artist. I always listened to this type of music and saw it as an exciting opportunity. And suddenly I wrote on Instagram, just like that, out of nowhere. I think I charmed my work, we got talking, we started working together and we became friends. Even today I am amazed at how natural everything is.

Embarrassment has never stopped me. The truth is that people turn away. I went there to work for three days at Primavera Sound Barcelona and I’ve been working there for seven months. I don’t stop working. De hecho, en me primera embarazo, a los dieas de calving estaba pichundo en la primera fiesta de outopia que hisimos. All the instruments said because I could not go, but there he was. The funny thing is that during the embarrassment everyone congratulated me and hallucinated because in Parba, but when I returned to routine after giving birth, many people criticized me.

Tell me that I have to enjoy my son; And I do it when I’m enjoying it, but when it’s time to work, it’s time to work. At the end of the day I am autonomous and I respect that there are people who take their six months maternity allowance, but I can’t stop, it won’t do me any good. I believe that criticizing someone for making a personal decision is criticizing from privilege, and I don’t do it because I don’t want to make money: it’s just that I recovered quickly and I think I need to recover rhythm.

“When controversy erupted over Lowe’s announcement, several media tried to contact me. They wanted to take the sentence out of context”.

When the controversy surrounding Lowe’s announcement emerged, several media tried to contact me. They wanted to take phrases out of context.

Sometimes I get tired of partying, but don’t quit. That’s for sure, I’m tired of going out for pleasure. If I leave it for work, and that’s the part that gets me excited. I’ve been pinching since I was 18, I finally got my first EP out in November and it confuses me a lot to see how people enjoy it. But it’s true that I didn’t leave to go, and it’s not because I have kids now. I’m not attracted to the idea of ​​a party unless I’m going to see someone I really like or a friend perform. But when you have to leave work, be with people, do public relations, all this can tire the mouse.

It didn’t look like yo in the Lowe’s ad, Few people know that dirón mucha cana in aprezco and tampoco. I took it as a role model, that’s why I was called. It was one of the few that didn’t come from a known family and I believe that’s why it didn’t get much attention.

It is clear that many media will try to contact me and it can be seen that they are trying to take the phrase out of context. But I think in the end it was all a very smart move on the part of the creative director of the campaign, because it went viral. I was sure they didn’t interfere much with me, probably because I wasn’t the daughter of someone I knew. Interesting that I’ve only seen it a few times Look Lowe for the announcement.

