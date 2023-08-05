Before Oppenheimer, Cillian Murphy had a part in this science fiction film that no one remembers, but it had a point, and now you can watch it on Disney Plus: In Time

Starring Justin Timberlake, it presented us with a futuristic society controlled by time

cillian murphy It has been a long time since he gained good fame as an actor. If so, the Peaky Blinders series was fundamental to this, before it also had good roles like Orijón or El Caballero Oscuro. However, in 2011, the singer parted ways with Justin Timberlake and actress Amanda Seyfried. in timeA science fiction film in which a futuristic society exchanges money for time as a form of currency exchange.

Despite being fashion actors and an original premise, it’s sure that time has forgotten a bit about them, but now that we have their fashion villain, (again), there’s no worse time to remember them, especially in my opinion. Keep in mind that we can watch it through Disney Plus.

Where is the time stored in these times?

we met in the year 2169 And the population has stopped aging at age 25. From that moment on, an additional year is given and that time works as a currency exchange through counters leading to Muneca. Everything, absolutely everything, can be bought in seconds, minutes and hours. This allows the rich to live forever and the poor to see themselves in a state of premature death.

always pending manage time, Will Salas is one of the people affected by its lack until he accidentally gets a huge amount. That’s why he decides to leave the neighborhood where he lives and wants to visit the higher areas, Huyendo is also the corrupt police who are looking for him.





And so begins a film that has a definite critique of society and inequality, but which really focuses on providing an engrossing and action-packed story in a slightly shorter length. 2 hours, I believe the most interesting thing is building the world and seeing how this way of life has evolved over time. For example, it takes more time to travel to better-off areas the closer we get to them, making it harder for the poor to move freely. Time spent even on a coffee or cougar autobus teaches how even such basic things can be a problem because you’re wasting a lifetime trying to achieve them. It’s the details that make the film engaging, but not the action or the torture itself. While the rich have unlimited time, the poorest people are trapped in marginal neighborhoods and only have 24 hours a day and this creates many situations that we can recognize in our day to day.

In this case, Cillian Murphy has the role. raymond leon, a time tracker that captures the protagonist and is configured as an antagonist of sorts, with the exception of two hours, when requesting time. So, there’s a definite component of rebellion and a constant tension to get the time that ends in some particular way, perhaps waiting for a sequel that never saw the light of day, as was the case with Push. However, in terms of reliability, it is quite consistent and maintains a good rhythm at all times, which is why it does not get boring if we connect to the base.

It should be noted that the performances aren’t bad either, with Timberlake being believable even though poor Amanda Tacos Muchissima will be playing a timely run. Despite this, I was praised for 174 million in Tequila. However, now that it’s accessible via Disney Plus, it’s not a bad choice for a summer afternoon.

yes it is a movie no revolution The genre of science fiction and Palometera strive to be, striving to innovate and be original with their premise. Nor does it abuse special effects and thus holds up to a very good day today. So, if you haven’t seen it yet, I suggest you do.

