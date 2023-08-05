Beauty: the perfumes of the 2000s that brought pop singers back into fashion

We haven’t gotten enough of the ’90s with cologne picks months ago, that we’re back with so much nostalgia that we want to pick up all the scents we wore when we were teenagers. Los Perfumes de los 2000 Years returns with strength to our player.

But we are not talking about any kind of perfume, bells that will surely be heard by you and a thousand times in your house (or a friend). Son

legendary perfume That we didn’t buy it so much for its scent, but more for the one who bought it.

We’re talking about the perfumes from the 2000s that launched legendary pop singers that we just couldn’t resist. This legendary elongated perfume is sure to charm you, with a silver and stones pendant on the front which is inscribed with the initials of one of the most popular singers, Jennifer Lopez.

J.Lo’s Perfume Glow Was Legendary, It was a fragrance that launched the singer there in 2002 and was the first perfume that was launched in the market. It was very successful, as this was the time when all the singers launched some sort of perfume.

Su fragancia ademas, olia bien y diuraba.

Contains floral notes with orange blossom, jasmine or rose and some woody touches. A blend that’s easy to love and can be taken daily. It was so successful that it did not stop selling.

We’re surprised it’s still one of Amazon’s best-selling perfumes. account with

Over 10,000 ratings and over 72% positive reviews. Everyone who has bought this perfume says again and again: “It’s been my favorite for a long time and I’ve never changed it, perfect”.

Apart from this, another point in favor of this colony is that it is affordable. It’s up to you if you are looking for a daily fragrance and so on

it’s less than 30 euro, Maybe this is the scent you need. The 100ml bottle is also affordable as it costs no more than 40 Euros.

Another legendary perfume that became popular in the 2000s

A female pop singer from Britney Spears. Whether you follow it up by using it, or with 2000s nostalgia, you’ll be seeking it out again at your trusted perfumery. it’s legendary

Imagination Which has more than 10,000 valuation on platforms like Amazon.

This fragrance was released sometime later, c

solidly in 2005After the success of the first perfume released by Britney Spears. It is a sweet perfume with minty floral notes. Among its ingredients you will find kiwi,

White chocolate orchid, jasmine or almizcal.

For many, it remains one of their everyday confidence perfumes, just like J.Lo’s Glow perfume. One user via Amazon commented, “My cologne is always in there, I use it one day or the other.” Same opina otra user: “and.”

This is what I’ve been using for a long time And I don’t get tired. It is very durable, the design is precious and I always repeat.