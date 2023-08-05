Barbie: Well done! asi luce dua lipa in pink dress

Singer Dua Lipa is one of the celebrities who has given roses a breath of fresh air

Pink being in trend is not a new thing. But it continues to create a stir whenever a celebrity wears it with their own unique style, as it gives us ideas to re-invent Barbie color inspired looks for every day and for a variety of occasions.

Singer Dua Lipa is one of the celebrities who have embraced pink with a fresh and sexy air. Did not add it to his collection in collaboration with a single Versace is one of the main tones, but it is also decorated with gifts from other fashion firms.

In her recent posts, the New Rules interpreter conquered Instagram by publishing photos in which she wears a metallic pink minidress irresistible to most fashionistas. It is a very sweet color which, with its metallic finish, is ideal to carry for special and festive occasions.

Dua Lipa wore a metallic pink minidress. The garment has the style of the classic scarf dress or “slip dress”, in its shortened version and with a futuristic aura. Wear a simple square skirt and spaghetti straps, making it ideal for summer and hot weather.

The color of the dress is one of the features that stands out the most, especially when it flashes with the cast who embodied one of the Barbies in the film starring Margot Robbie. Dua Lipa continues to push barbicore and, in addition, There is another trend that we are seeing a lot around the world. It’s all about the details cut from one side.

This accumulation of pleats come together in a wide strap which is part of the design and causes the effect of a belt. It speeds up the pizza, besides, it looks very feminine and glamorous. Pick a rose gold-tone brooch with Diesel’s D inscribed on it, which is typical of the brand. The gift you saw Dua Lipa wearing is from the Resort 2024 collection, so its metallic version will continue to get even more buzz about pink.

Dua Lipa wears this minidress with small collar with big straps in golden color and completes it with an orange handbag. Another favorite tone of this season, for its fun and sparkle.

