Barbie: The Movie Is Full Of ‘Subtle’ References, But One Of Them Is Margot Robbie’s Favorite

Margot Robbie has revealed what her favorite Easter egg in “Barbie” is. The star spoke to Variety and said that her favorite reference is also one of the most emotional moments in the film. In the scene, the film’s director, Greta Gerwig, refers to a famous art piece by Michelangelo.

,There was a time when Ruth Handler, the creator of Barbie, (performed by Rhea Perlman) Gives Barbie a cup of tea and our hands touch like Michelangelo’s ‘The Creation of Adam’, simulating the moment God gives life to the first man”, revealed Robbie.

Greta also talked about the Easter egg before the film’s release. ,There must be thousands of B’s ​​everywhere because they have the same design even on mats“, she announced to the magazine on the pink carpet of the premiere of “Barbie” in Los Angeles. However, she declined to reveal which is her favorite. “i can’t say but i know what it is“, he joked.

The magazine selected some of the references found in the production, which also featured other films featuring the world’s most famous doll. The 2005 feature film “The Magic of Pegasus” was commemorated with a statue of Pegasus carved into a rock on Barbieland beach, while a poster of Barbie dressed as a fairy was reminiscent of the 2011 film “A Fairy’s Secret”. Is.

Another hidden surprise is Mattel’s “Barbie” magazine that was displayed at the protagonist’s pajama party. The special appearance of Barbie’s sister Skipper is indicative of the Broken Doll, which was released in 1965. There is also a series of dolls discontinued by Mattel: Michael Cera plays Alan, who was designed as Ken’s friend, while Emerald Fennell appears as a pregnant woman named Midge who appears in most of Barbie’s characters. Was a good friend

But not all suggestions were about the doll world. Examples are “The Wizard of Oz” movie poster running at the Barbieland cinema, and the yellow brick road leading to Oz. Stanley Kubrick’s classic “2001 – A Space Odyssey” is also recalled at the beginning of the feature, in that scene depicting the arrival of Barbie, and how she changed the outlook of little girls.

The iconic blue and red bullet portion of “The Matrix” has also been emulated. There are even references to the real world, such as the “BAX” airport, which is a satire on LAX in Los Angeles. In the office of Mattel’s president, it is possible to see the studio Warner Bros. logo behind the “Barbie” in a building behind the boss in the background.

In one scene, Robbie’s character’s feet become flat and he begins to have thoughts of death. She decides to seek the help of Strange Barbie. This doll got into this condition due to excessive playing of a child with scratches on its face and hair cut. According to flashbacks presented in the film, the former owner of the Astrakhan was Gloria, a human character from America Ferrera.