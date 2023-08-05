Barbie: The film’s director Greta Gerwig celebrated her birthday

Amid Barbie’s Immense Fame, Greta Gerwig Celebrates Her Birthday Number 40

If you “google” its name, the Internet browser and all the information it displays will turn pink between the stars, Which is emblematic of the success that Greta Gerwig has displayed in recent years for the film industry and most recently with “Barbie”.

As a director, her cinema is designed around women with classic and intimate stories like “Little Women” (2019) or contemporary stories like “Lady Bird” (2017) and her most recent success “Barbie”. (2023) which not only lived up to the expectations of many, but also It could turn into one of the most tequilera strips in history and would be the first film directed by a woman to hold that record.

Born on August 4, 1983, in Sacramento, California, Greta loves cinema in all areas: acting, script writing, producing and of course directing. With her partner, director Noah Baumbach, she has also collaborated on several projects, but There’s no doubt that his work alone has caught the public eye with those patiently awaiting the next project the Californian will direct.

You know how to choose very good parts for your films. With “Lady Bird” he chose Saoirse Ronan, Timothée Chalamet and Laurie Merkluff; For “Little Women”, she reprized Saoirse and Timothee, in addition to Florence Pugh, Emma Watson, Eliza Scanlen and Meryl Streep. In the case of “Barbie,” it was Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, and Will Ferrell who were responsible for carrying the weight of history.

In any case, the results have been astonishing, not only garnering an Oscar nomination, but marking a style that established him as one of the most important directors working today.

With 40 years, it will complete on the coming 4th of August, This will be one of the best years for Greta Gerwig in a world where women are the protagonists.

vll