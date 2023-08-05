barbie Ryan Gosling enters the Billboard Hot 100 with ‘I’m Just a Kane’

Even weeks after the premiere of the Barbie film, the production continues to hold its position in the public’s favor, and It is now known that Ryan Gosling managed to get himself a spot on the Billboard Hot 100 list, Thanks to Sensillo ‘I’m Just a Cane’ as the actor who plays in the story.

However, it should be noted that this is the first time that a Hollywood star has featured in the list. It has already been included in the Billboard rankings by ‘City of Stars’, La La Land.

The success of ‘I’m Just a Cane’

To date, the song has had over 25 million copies in Mexico, making it one of the most listened-to soundtracks to the film Barbie. Inclusive, Gosling’s Spotify profile has over eight million monthly listeners.

You might be interested: The Barbie that inspired Margot Robbie’s pink carpet dress in Mexico

On the other hand, Barbie: The Albumwas released on July 21 and is now at number 2 on the Billboard 200 with 126,000 units, it also ranked number 1 on the soundtrack list and number 2 in disc sales, which means the soundtrack is more in the general list. are heard.

What does the song say?

i’m always number

I still know, oh-oh, yo

i have feelings i can’t explain

going insane

All my life, I’ve been very humble

but i will only sleep tonight

because i’m just ken

Somewhere else, it’ll be a day

Is Ruby destined to live and die a fragile life?

i’m just ken

Where do you see love, she sees a friend

Why do you need him to see the man behind the tan and fight for me?

i want to know what it is to love

be somewhat authentic

are you a criminal Am I not sexy when I am vulnerable?

Has my moment finally come or am I dreaming?

i’m not a dreamer

What is barbie about?

This story will show us how Barbie begins to question whether there is more out there, why she was banished from Barbieland, And you must go to the human world in search of answers, always with Kane, who you will be happy to be with.

Directing is handled by Greta Gerving, who has had a remarkable career. Its protagonists are Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, And it will also count on the participation of such stars as Dua Lipa, Helen Mirren, Nicola Coughlan and Michael Cera. Here you can watch the official trailer: