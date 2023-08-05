Barbie: Margot Robbie gets real and reveals her only regret in the film: “What happened to you?”

famous actress margot robbieon the website PeopleGame opened and unpublished details and reports revealed barbieOne of the most watched movies of 2023. interpreter of jester, suicide squadsaid that his only (and biggest) regret was not kissing Ken (Ryan Gosling), since they were supposed to be dating: “Don’t Feel Like Winning”He said.

Robbie also said that she was ‘mocked’ a lot by family and friends: “Well, you made a whole movie with her and there’s no kissing in it? what is wrong with you? I thought you were kind of in charge this time!”, already has the opinion of Ryan GoslingThe decision was correct: “It was a lot of fun figuring out what the idea would be. I am glad it all got cut.,

Model never liked playing with dolls, but she was delighted when she won a ‘Barbie Dream House’ Christmas, “First of all, it’s a lot of fun. When you see these sets it is like a dopamine hit, you are very happy and the movie is a lot of fun. It’s also unexpectedly emotional, I must say. It’s weird, I didn’t think I’d make a Barbie movie.”,

Will Barbie get a sequel?

After several rumors and gossips on social media, the board greta gerwig It was decided to speak about the possible continuation of Barbie: “So far, that’s all I have. I feel like at the end of every film, I’ll never have any new ideas and I’ve done whatever I wanted to do. I don’t ruin anyone’s dreams, but for me, right now, I’m out.”,