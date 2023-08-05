Barbie | all the old channel references in you might have missed a planet

There’s no doubt that vintage Chanel pieces are trending in a big way this year. First up, the Met Gala, where several stars chose pieces from the French fashion house’s archives in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld. movie now barbieBy Greta Gerwig, more treasures from the Chanel vault are brought to the big screen.

Fashion is at the center of this film, which stars Margot Robbie as the famous Mattel doll. And given the actress’ long-standing relationship with the channel, it makes sense that the brand would have a major role. Costume designer Jacqueline Durran previously told Vogue, “If Margot wears anything that hasn’t been produced specifically for the film, it’s basically (everything) Chanel.” “They are very interested in supporting the cinema and helping us find looks that work for the story. They sent us everything we wanted. It was great working with him.”

2 of 7 In Barbie, Margot Robbie’s character wears a pink pantsuit originally worn by Claudia Schiffer to walk the spring/summer 1995 runway for Chanel. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive In Barbie, Margot Robbie’s character wears a pink pantsuit originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the Chanel Spring/Summer 1995 runway. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive

In the film, Robbie’s character is seen wearing the pink Chanel pantsuit worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway for her 1995 Spring/Summer collection. The actress revealed in an interview, “The archival suit I was wearing had a little tag on it that said ‘Claudia’… I said, ‘Wow. ‘”

3 of 7 The Barbie character Robbie also wears the lilac tweed pantsuit from the Chanel Spring/Summer 1995 show. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive Robbie’s Barbie character also wears a lilac tweed pantsuit from Chanel’s spring/summer 1995 show. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive

A diamond and gemstone necklace with 4 of 7 drop-shaped beads and the Chanel logo. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive A diamond and gemstone necklace with drop shaped beads and the Chanel logo. – Photo: Condé Nast Archive

This is not the only archival look from Chanel’s Spring/Summer 1995 collection featured in the film. Robbie’s Barbie Wears Skirt Suits Too tweed Lavender – used in a campaign by Schiffer – from the collection, a necklace of diamonds and precious stones with drop-shaped pearls and intertwined Cs (the brand’s logo). There’s also a hot pink version of the heart-shaped bag seen at the show.

5 of 7 Robbie’s Barbie carries a hot pink heart-shaped handbag, also part of the Spring/Summer 1995 collection. – Photo: Jaap Butendijk Robbie’s Barbie carries a hot pink heart-shaped handbag, also part of the Spring/Summer 1995 collection. -Photo: Jaap Butendijk

In the film, Robbie wears a mix of vintage and recycled parts. Anything good, but “not the right size or color, they remade it for us,” Durran previously explained. Other hidden surprises for vintage lovers? Barbie’s wardrobe featured a 1995 pink pencil case, a spring/summer 1997 blue camellia-print handbag, and a 1997 pink pantsuit. tweed For autumn/winter 2014.

6 of 7 A Chanel Fall/Winter 2014 pink tweed pantsuit (left) can be seen in Barbie’s wardrobe in the film. – Photo: Jaap Butendijk A pink Chanel Fall/Winter 2014 tweed pantsuit (left) can be seen in Barbie’s wardrobe in the film. – Photo: Jaap Butendijk

Obviously loving all the archival Chanel looks she wore for the film, Robbie opted to wear tweed Fashion House Pink – Worn by Schiffer on the Spring/Summer 1996 runway upon arrival in Sydney during the press tour. As if you needed more proof that now is the time to invest in vintage, just look to Barbie.

This article was originally published in British Vogue.