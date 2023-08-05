Barbicore: essential gifts and accessories for a pink summer

since a few months ago we were able to see the first photos of her barbie movieStarring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling, the barbiecore trend has gone strong. Everything in pink is a stipulation that many national and international celebrities are adopting In her last public appearance, Zendaya, Penélope Cruz, Hailey Bieber, Rocio Osorno…





If you want to get in on this fun and cute trend, check out our selection of gifts and accessories. This summer, go pink!

most beautiful rose

Lisa Day Casual Dress

We love this frothy midi dress made of pink printed fabric with Garnet Moonlights. Have a plunging square neckline with a steering wheel. Wide and low lifter with maxi steering wheel. reduced from 169 to 120€ Perfect outfit for this summer!

Casual Shelleco Gilco





Ideal scarf made of pink tweed with contrasting black tertiary details. An outfit that follows the trend and is perfect for autumn weddings, paired with golden accessories. COOSY reduced from 190€ to 129€

coming embroidered tulle dress





This long embroidered tulle dress with asymmetric neckline is ideal for weddings and events. Its cheery and summery hues make it the perfect companion to last the barbiecore trend. Reduced from €398 to €278.60

Rocio Osorno with Calcedonia bikini @rocioosorno





Influencer Rocio Osorno has also admitted that she is drawn to pink plus barbiecore, despite it not being one of her favorite colours. “I don’t know if Barbie has us subconsciously locked down or not, but while there are three pinks they’ve never been my favorite color”. Rocío Osorno commented on one of her recent publications, referencing three pink bikinis. it’s from chalcedony

Victoria Cimadella’s Camellia Bath





On the same barbicore line we found this asymmetric bather with XXL Camellia from Quita and Pon De Victoria Cimadevilla Model that pays tribute to Mademoiselle Chanel’s passion for camellias.

Supplement

lodi platform sandals

There can be no dearth of compliments in your barbicore look, These XEMBA Platform Sandals for Women by LODI in Metallic Fuchsia Skin will be the ideal complement to you for any type of event. Incorporate a new gel planter for added comfort on every move you make.

sunglasses, bye rita

game collection bye rita It’s filled with varied, daring montages and one common factor, mirror crystals! On this occasion we present to you the Tina model, which combines straight lines with two shades of pink to create unique sunglasses. Give everyone a modern flair and barbiecore style to your look.