Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner back together: Pics from their last date (including a bottle of wine)
It all started with rumors that they were dating and, for a while, they saw themselves together on the streets of Los Angeles, where they both live.
However, these appearances have become more rare in recent finales, as several people have died over the alleged romance between the musician and the model.
Now, the young star seems to be busting that idea with her recent public appearances.
Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were caught together again in California
The 29-year-old reggaetonero and the 27-year-old model were spotted together over the last weekend of July.
Paparazzi click photos outside a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood, California.
Credit, grosby group
In her quote, the coordinated and monochromatic look was created: while the ‘Titi me pregunto’ artist teamed up with jeans, a shirt and a black jacket, Kardashian’s sister opted for a dress and shoes of the same color.
One detail that caught attention was that Kendall Jenner had a bottle of wine in her hand, possibly a sign that there would be an after-party after the scene.
Credit, grosby group
These photos were released weeks after People magazine reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner may be ready to pursue a more serious relationship.
“Definitely be in love and be very serious. They are very friendly”, assures a source in the middle.
Credit, grosby group
Did Kendall Jenner Post A Pic With Bad Bunny On Instagram?
On July 27, the model added a series of images from a trip to her Instagram account.
And when I took the postcards, one of them attracted the attention of fans. In the image, you share a carcass with a group of friends, while, below, you applaud a man in front of a rooster. Although it is impossible to distinguish who he is, many of his followers assure him that it was Bad Bunny.
Credit, Kendall Jenner/Instagram
Bad Bunny refuses to talk about Kendall Jenner in an interview
At the end of June, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (artist’s nickname Dick) gave an extensive interview to Rolling Stone, where he talked about the importance he gives to his personal life:
“I think I was a year older. I know people are going to decide something or the other. People know everything about me, so who do I have to protect? My private life, my private life”.
When Bad Bunny was asked about his alleged romance with Kendall Jenner, he said: “That’s the only answer. In the end, all I have is my privacy.”
There’s a lot of speculation about Bad Bunny’s alleged girlfriend, Gabriella Berlingeri, but while some speculate about a possible relationship between the singer and this girl, ‘Conejo Malo’ drops other hints about his love life. appears to be.
Credit, AP
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group
Credit, Getty Images
Credit, grosby group
Credit, AP
Credit, Getty Images
Credit, grosby group
Credit, grosby group