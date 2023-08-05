News

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner back together: Pics from their last date (including a bottle of wine)

It all started with rumors that they were dating and, for a while, they saw themselves together on the streets of Los Angeles, where they both live.

However, these appearances have become more rare in recent finales, as several people have died over the alleged romance between the musician and the model.

Now, the young star seems to be busting that idea with her recent public appearances.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were caught together again in California

The 29-year-old reggaetonero and the 27-year-old model were spotted together over the last weekend of July.

Paparazzi click photos outside a sushi restaurant in West Hollywood, California.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in a quote in late July

Credit, grosby group

In her quote, the coordinated and monochromatic look was created: while the ‘Titi me pregunto’ artist teamed up with jeans, a shirt and a black jacket, Kardashian’s sister opted for a dress and shoes of the same color.

One detail that caught attention was that Kendall Jenner had a bottle of wine in her hand, possibly a sign that there would be an after-party after the scene.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in a quote in late July

Credit, grosby group

These photos were released weeks after People magazine reported that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner may be ready to pursue a more serious relationship.

“Definitely be in love and be very serious. They are very friendly”, assures a source in the middle.

Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner in a quote

Credit, grosby group

Did Kendall Jenner Post A Pic With Bad Bunny On Instagram?

On July 27, the model added a series of images from a trip to her Instagram account.

And when I took the postcards, one of them attracted the attention of fans. In the image, you share a carcass with a group of friends, while, below, you applaud a man in front of a rooster. Although it is impossible to distinguish who he is, many of his followers assure him that it was Bad Bunny.

Fans Believe The Man Standing In Front Of The Rooster In This Photo Of Kendall Jenner Is Bad Bunny

Credit, Kendall Jenner/Instagram

Bad Bunny refuses to talk about Kendall Jenner in an interview

At the end of June, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio (artist’s nickname Dick) gave an extensive interview to Rolling Stone, where he talked about the importance he gives to his personal life:

“I think I was a year older. I know people are going to decide something or the other. People know everything about me, so who do I have to protect? My private life, my private life”.

When Bad Bunny was asked about his alleged romance with Kendall Jenner, he said: “That’s the only answer. In the end, all I have is my privacy.”

There’s a lot of speculation about Bad Bunny’s alleged girlfriend, Gabriella Berlingeri, but while some speculate about a possible relationship between the singer and this girl, ‘Conejo Malo’ drops other hints about his love life. appears to be.

After winning the Best Urban Music Album category at the last Grammy Awards 2023, the artist is slamming the title holders for their alleged new emotional relationship.

Credit, AP

Even though she chose to remain anonymous to the paparazzi, the model was caught covering her face so as not to be identified.

Credit, grosby group

According to TMZ portal tests, the couple were making out inside the place.

Credit, grosby group

Versions of a possible romance between the model and the 28-year-old singer came alive this Sunday, 19, when TMZ published a new report on them.

Credit, grosby group

This time, the middle note that Bad Bunny and Kendall Jenner were seen leaving on Saturday night 18 out of nowhere.

Credit, grosby group

There are some images in the middle colgo where they can be seen one by one from the Valley restaurant in Beverly Hills. The picture matches the occasion when the pair were seen together in the past.

Credit, grosby group

First the sale of the model, guarded by members of the security, and then that of the singer.

Credit, grosby group

TMZ’s sources assured the outlet that “it appears to be a double quote” with the Biebers said to be Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, who is very close friends with Kendall Jenner.

Credit, grosby group

“Kendall first appeared around 8:30 p.m. … and Bad Bunny arrived around 8:42 p.m., according to his description”, Beech elaborated.

Credit, Getty Images

Later Bieber reached there.

Credit, grosby group

According to details from TMZ, both Bad Bunny and Justin Bieber and his wife left the restaurant through the back door.

Credit, AP

Kendall Jenner, 27, majorly did it.

Credit, Getty Images

The model’s most recent romantic relationship was with basketball player Devin Booker.

Credit, grosby group

It happened last November that the couple ended their romance.

Credit, grosby group

