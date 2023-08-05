Babylon, M3GAN and Gritos 6 are some of the best summer premieres on Skyshowtime

Skyshowtime is planning a fabulous summer with exclusive premieres! Find out what you can expect to see on the platform during July and August.

In the world of the series, you’ll be able to enjoy some premieres exclusive to the platform, such as Django, as well as the continuation of the broadcast of the new series from the Trekkie world, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

You’ll also have plenty of movies to fill your afternoons or cozy summer nights, shown exclusively on Skyshowtime, such as Babylon, Noite Violent, Puss in Boots –

The Last Wish, M3GAN, or Screams6.

Django (Season 1)

The series, inspired by Sergio Corbucci’s iconic 1966 film, hits the streaming service on July 3, with new episodes being released every week.



Django tells the story of a man who seeks revenge on the people who murdered his family, but learns that his daughter has survived and does not want her father to be present in her new life.

The cast includes Mathias Schoenaerts, Nicholas Pinnock, Lisa Vicari, Noomi Rapace, Judah James and more.





Star Trek: Strange New World (Season 2)

New episodes of the second season of the show are available weekly on Skyshowtime.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds follows the adventures of fan favorites Captains Pike, Spock and Number One in the years prior to Captain Kirk’s arrival aboard the USS Enterprise as they travel the galaxy in search of new worlds.

It stars original cast members Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), Rebecca Romijn (Number One) and Ethan Peck (Spock), as well as new replacements Jess Bush (Christine Chappell), Christina Chong (Lan Noonian-Singh), Melissa Navia, and many more. (Erica Ortegas), Celia Rose Gooding (Uhura), Bruce Horak (Hammer), and Paul Wesley (Kirk).





babylon

Damien Chazelle’s production is available exclusively on Skyshowtime from early July.

Babylon is a 1920s tale of ambition and unbridled excess, chronicling the rise and fall of several characters during an era of decadence and rampant corruption in early Hollywood. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards in 2023.

Starring Brad Pitt (Jack Conrad), Margot Robbie (Nelly LaRoy) and Diego Calva (Manny Torres), it also stars Jovan Adepo, Lee Joon Lee, Jean Smart, Tobey Maguire, Samara Weaving, Phoebe Tonkin, Olivia Wilde and Spike Jonze . ,





violent night

The holiday thriller is available from 14th July exclusively on Skyshowtime.

Violent Knight is a film about a team of mercenaries who take a group of people hostage on Christmas Eve, not expecting that their biggest rival is Santa Claus.

David Harbor (Father Christmas) stars in the David Leitch (also creator of the John Wick saga) production, which also stars Beverly D’Angelo, Cam Gigandet, Alex Hassell, John Leguizamo, Leah Brady and Alexis Lauder.





Puss in Boots – The Last Wish

The latest adventure of Puss in Boots is available exclusively on Skyshowtime from 23rd July.

Puss in Boots learns that his passion for adventure comes with a price: he has spent eight of his nine lives with only one left. Then you must set out on an epic journey to find the legendary last wish and reclaim your nine lives.

Being the original version (not dubbed), in addition to Antonio Banderas’ famous voice behind the moustache, the film also features the voices of Salma Hayek, Chris Miller, Joshua Rush, Guillermo del Toro, Zach Galifianakis, Amy Sedaris and others. Billy Bob Thornton.





M3GAN

Another straight shot of horror stories from James Wan (also the creator of sagas like Saw, Insidious and The Conjuring), M3GAN will be available exclusively on Skyshowtime from 27 August.

In the film, we see Gemma, a brilliant robotics expert working for a toy manufacturer, who uses AI to develop M3GAN, a realistic doll designed to be a child’s best companion and parent’s companion. Programmed to be the best ally. Unexpectedly placed in her orphaned niece, Gemma enlists the help of the M3GAN prototype, a decision that will have unimaginable consequences.

Allison Williams stars as the Specialist, alongside Amy Donald and Jenna Davis (both portraying M3GAN), Violet McGraw, Ronnie Chiang, Gerard Johnstone, Brian Jordan Alvarez and Jack Cassidy.





screams 6

The latest installment of the horror classic will be available from 25th August exclusively on Skyshowtime.

In Screams 6, following the most recent massacre perpetrated by Ghostface, the four survivors leave Woodsboro behind and begin a new chapter in their lives.

Melissa Barrera, Jasmine Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox return as their characters, as well as Jack Champion, Henry Cerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devin Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra and Samara Weaving are also included. ,





Mama Mia! Here we go again

The sequel to one of the most successful musical films of the 2000s will be available from 1st August exclusively on Skyshowtime.

Ten years after the original, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again brought back the original cast for the second installment of the musical, written by Katherine Johnson and directed by Phyllida Lloyd, based on songs by Swedish pop group ABBA. And despite releasing in 2018, this sequel is a must-watch for fans of the original, making sure to watch and rewatch the adventures of Donna, Sophie, and their parents.

With multiple time jumps, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again explores how events and relationships in Donna’s past are affecting the present.

With the same luxury cast as the first film, Amanda Seyfried, Pierce Brosnan, Stellan Skarsgård, Colin Firth and Meryl Streep are returning, along with Lily James, Cher, Christine Baranski and Andy Garcia.

