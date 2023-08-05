Awesome gift! La Roca houses a UFC fighter from Zimbabwe

07:55 PM



There is no doubt that Dwayne Douglas Johnson, better known as The Rock or La Roca Johnson, is one of the most recognized actors across the globe.Not only for his talent and great physical appearance, but also for acting or to be a part of films like Doom, Entrenando a Papa, Hercules, Rampage, Un Espia y Medio, Jumanji, Guardians de la Bahia, some of the Fast & Furious saga, and the latest, Black Adam.

however, This time he did not act in a Hollywood film, but instead starred in a video, which was recorded extensively what I did to a young fighter that very few people out there knew UFC.

Who might interest you: Murio Mark Margolis, actor who played “Tio” Salamanca in Breaking Bad

This is Themba Gorimbo, a UFC fighter who was born in the country of Zimbabwe in Africa, and who gave up practically nothing in his life to pursue his dream., which is excellent in this game. However, after reaching the United States and losing his first fight, Everyone died on the back, why stayed in the ruins.

zimbabwe players, When I was lost and without help, I fell asleep on the couch in the gym, but on the ground, I only had $7 left in my pocketWhereas money refers to existence.

How can I convert your story?

Without a comfortable place to sleep or the economic resources to survive, Themba Gorimbo decided to tell his story on the social network Twitter and without thinkingThis is also an exclusion, La roca johnson.

La Roca said seeing Themba’s story reminded him of his own story when he started out. So the famous actor promised to help the Zimbabwean fighter.

What the fighter didn’t expect was that Dwayne Johnson suddenly showed up at his gym during an interview.

Later, in another video published by the actor, this was evidenced when he handed over the house to fighter Gorimbo, andThus it was a moment that shifted all internet users to social networks.

This is how the Zimbabwean fighter responded to La Roca via twitter.

You may also be interested: Aria Zara in the skin of Lady Massacre

Finally after help and surprise the young man said that he had only left the way: Infinite thanks to ‘La Roca’ for this gesture of theirs. But he also made a promise, as he put it: “Be a champion, trust me”, Gorimba concluded.

Here you can watch full video of home delivery in Themba