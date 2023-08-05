“As Blind: Barcelona”: the suspense builds, but the creativity was locked in the dark

Story: From the makers of the global phenomenon ‘Blind Blind’ comes ‘Blind Blind: Barcelona’, an extension of the film that enthralled audiences in 2018. After a mysterious force wipes out the world’s population, Sebastian must survive the desolate streets of Barcelona. As he forms uneasy alliances with other survivors and tries to escape the city, an unexpected and even more sinister threat looms.

“Blind Blind: Barcelona”: Available July 14 on Netflix.

Review: Francisco Quintas

“Às Cegas” (2018), directed by Susanne Bier, was one of the most “clicked” original titles on Netflix. Its rapid popularity stems from solid formulas and a premise starting from an apocalyptic setting, namely a diverse cast of characters and the fact that the main antagonists, a horde of invisible demons, never appear on camera.

Despite a questionable narrative framework, the film, based on Josh Malerman’s novel of the same name, was strongly supported by a charismatic cast and Sandra Bullock at the head of a complex personal drama.

“Es Segas: Barcelona”, this ‘spin-off’ whose events fit in with the first film, could benefit from the international and decentralized reach provided by the streaming platform. After all, the end of the world doesn’t just touch America. However, it cannot be said with certainty that new locality has been discovered within the universe in question.

While the heart of the 2018 film was based on a commentary on parenting and the powerlessness of protecting a child in a dangerous and mysterious world, the sequel “The Life You Deserve” (2020) directed by brothers David and Alex Pastor Is. Another Netflix original, focused on a strong religious charge that was vaguely felt in the predecessor. No one knows the origin of the violent beings – supernatural, biological or divine – and a famous war is being waged between the enlightened and the disbelievers: “who sees” versus “who does not see”.

However, the second “Às Cegas” makes treacherous decisions that strike at the most interesting points. Beginning with the montage that, once again, chooses to follow two chronological lines, the mystery ends before it builds up. After all, the viewer is not afraid of events that he already knows will happen.

” data-title = “Blind: Barcelona”: suspense builds, but creativity was locked in the dark – SAPO Mag”>

The stakes are even more adapted to the convoluted way in which the hero’s journey was written. His astonishing and reprehensible actions are stifled from the start, hindering the natural process of understanding and empathy. It is true that, in hindsight, we can find out what motivates him and what condition his soul is in. Too bad everything exists as if it were a derivative character arc.

There’s already the handicap of repetition to elicit psychological terror – it stops working so well when the development and outcome of situations are the same – and the pairing of directors and screenwriters to heighten the anxiety. Reuses various creative and technical equipment, which gets exhausted. , Two of them are faulty visual effects and a confusing and unnecessary camera intended to visualize the creatures’ point of view.

To save each interval block from inevitable boredom, the cast is much more than functional. Despite being tainted by the undecided role between hero and anti-hero, Mario Casas delivers a remarkably emotional performance that manages to keep the audience hooked. Georgina Campbell arrives to balance the brutality and distrust of a ruined society, characteristics portrayed by one-dimensional secondary characters, cannon fodder, with a welcome sweetness. Or animals, in this case.

Collective dynamics, in general, once again attract attention, except when the script requires without logic, that the characters violate the unbreakable rules of the world where they have learned to live again and where Most favorable features arise as a principle from the laziness of the creators..

At this point, the producers of the third “Blind Blind”, whoever they are, without details already announced and known, have by far the least difficult task: to go beyond the unimaginative manual of the first film and get rid of the second. ordinariness. Let’s take a look at the curtain.