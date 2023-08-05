Artist David Hockney depicts Harry Styles in a portrait to be displayed at the National Portrait Gallery

EFE.- British artist david hockney will present a Picture What’s up with the singer? Harry StylesOne of pop’s biggest stars currently in a new exhibition National Portrait Gallery.

According to the Pinacoteca, which reopened its doors in June after three years of renovation work, pictured styles It will be one of more than 30 new paintings included in the sample HockeyWhich will open its doors on 2 November and tickets for which can be bought in advance.

You may be interested: Harry Styles attended the BRIT Awards last night and won Artist of the Year and Album of the Year

The museum released a photo of the artist painting the square styles smiling pose. former member of in the same direction Featured in classic Hockney Pop style with orange and yellow flames, mesh pants and pearl collar.

The exhibition “David Hockney: Drawing from Life” will feature works painted by the prolific artist in his studio in Normandy. FranciaBetween 2021 and 2022. British artist best recognized for his painting “Swimming Pool with Two Figures”, which has been a reference in pop culture.

Despite the fact that the show was open for 20 days in March 2020, I had to close the doors due to the confinement due to COVID-19. in that time, Hockey He has made thirty new paintings which will be seen for the first time.

In total more than 160 works were written exhibitionWhich will remain open till 21 January 2024.

you can read: Coachella shines again after years of absence due to pandemic: Billie Eilish, The Weeknd and Harry Styles, among other artists

this year, Harry Styles among them was the great conqueror Brit AwardsBritish Pop Music Awards, winning in all four categories for which it was nominated.

styles For “Codified Album of the Year”harry’s house“La canción del año por su exito de pop synthesizer”as it was”Best Pop/R&B Act and Artist of the Year, one of two gender-neutral categories introduced last year after award organizers eliminated the distinction between male and female.,