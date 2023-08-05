Ariana Grande took her ex-husband on ‘many’ double dates with Ethan Slater and his ex-wife

The Daily Mail’s source also revealed that Ariana and Ethan were spotted kissing while he was reportedly married.

God! According to daily Mail (via page six) Before they split Dalton Gomez singer Ariana Grande may have taken her ex-husband on “many” double dates because of her current relationship, ethan slaterand his now ex-wife, Lily J,

According to a source in the publication, the stars of “Wicked”Gomez and Jay, who became secret lovers, spent time with their then-spouses whenever they visited on the London set.

"Ariana and Dalton went on double dates with Ethan and Lily multiple times — and they were spotted by the cast," the source said.











Lily and Ethan also met Ariana’s family, including her mother and brother.”

The insider also claimed that Grande and Slater were so “disorganized” during filming that most of their co-stars “Wicked” Knew about their relationship.

“He was seen falling in love while he was reportedly still happily married to Lily,” the contact said, noting that the couple’s alleged negligence extended beyond the set.