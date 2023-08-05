Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reportedly went on a double date with Ethan Slater and his ex-wife

Prior to her divorce from Dalton Gomez, Ariana Grande reportedly took him on several double dates with her current boyfriend, Ethan Slater, and his ex-wife, Lily J.

double dates

According to daily MailBoth the actors must have come across each other during the recording of the film “Wicked”, So, in order to keep their romance a secret, they reportedly took her on dates together whenever he visited his set mates in London. According to the insider, the incidents were normal and due to the carelessness of both, most of the classmates knew about their relationship before it came to light in the media: “He was seen falling in love while he was reportedly still happily married to Lily”.,

Sources also reveal that the two may have gone ahead and taken Lily to meet the singer’s family. “Lily and Ethan meet Ariana’s family, including her mother and brother.”They said.

leaked photos

Ariana and Ethan together (Photo: Playback/Daily Mail)

In addition to the reports, the British newspaper received several photos of them walking together while recording the adaptation of the Broadway musical. In one of them, the two are seen having a very intimate moment during Michelle Yeoh’s Oscars party in March this year.

Other photos taken from the set in May show the two walking towards the trailers, where the source claimed they spent a lot of time together. In addition, photos taken in June show Grande with her arm around the actor at the members-only club of her Soho farmhouse, located in the United Kingdom, where she celebrated the artist’s 30th birthday.

at the end of July, page six The marriage between Ariana and Dalton was confirmed after two years of being together. A few days later, it was revealed that Ethan had filed for divorce from Lily J after their five-year relationship. Stater and Jay are parents to an 11-month-old baby boy.

Featured photo: Ariana Grande and Ethan Stetter. Reproduction/Instagram/@dalton_jacob